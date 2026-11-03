Democratic N.J. Sen. Cory Booker faces 3 challengers for U.S. Senate seat

Incumbent New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, a member of the Senate since October 2013, is seeking his third full term.

Booker's legislative priorities include expanding tax relief for working families, protecting access to healthcare, reforming the criminal justice system and changing federal immigration policies.

He is facing challenges from three opponents, including a Republican and two third-party candidates.

Who is Justin Murphy?

Republican Justin Murphy is a U.S. Navy veteran, attorney and former deputy mayor of Tabernacle.

He defeated three opponents in the Republican primary.

According to his campaign website, Murphy wants "to ensure the NJ pinelands are kept pristine, the Jersey Shore kept pollution and windmill free, parental rights and medical freedom become national priorities and our seniors have the best Medicare program available."

Murphy has also endorsed President Trump's war in Iran.

Who is Veronica Fernandez?

Veronica Fernandez is a member of the End the Corruption! Party.

She is a Franklin, New Jersey, native and a mother of two.

She and her husband own a small commercial electrical contracting business.

According to her campaign website, Fernandez is a supporter of electoral reform, abolishing ICE and reforming gun control laws.

Who is Joanne Kuniansky?

Joanne Kuniansky is a member of the Socialist Workers Party.

The longtime labor organizer has worked in oil refineries and the meatpacking industry.

She is currently a Walmart deli worker.

Kuniansky is a familiar face on the ballot.

She previously ran for governor in the 2025 and 2021 elections, for the U.S. Senate in 2024, and for the New Jersey Senate in 2023.