How to register to vote in New York and New Jersey for the 2026 midterm elections

Voters will head to the polls in New York and New Jersey on Tuesday for the 2026 midterm elections.

If you're not already registered, you won't be able to vote this time, but here's what to know so you're prepared for the next election.

How to register to vote online in New York and New Jersey

In New York, you can register to vote through the state's online voter registration portal here if you have an NY.gov ID.

In New Jersey, residents can register to vote online by visiting voter.svrs.nj.gov/register. All you need is your date of birth and one of the following: a current and valid driver's license, a non-driver identification card, or your Social Security number.

How to register to vote by mail or in person in New York and New Jersey

To register to vote by mail in New York, you must request a registration form online here or by calling 1-800-367-8683. Once you complete the form, sign it and date it; you must mail or deliver the form to your county board of elections, which can be found online here.

To register to vote in person in New York, visit your county board of elections, any New York State Agency-Based voter registration center, or your local Department of Motor Vehicles location.

To register to vote by mail in New Jersey, find and download a form online here, fill it out, print it out and mail or deliver it to your county commissioner of registration or superintendent of elections, which can be found online here.

To register to vote in person in New Jersey, you can get a form at Division of Motor Vehicle offices, along with other state and county locations listed here.

Who is eligible to register to vote in New York and New Jersey?

To register to vote in both New York and New Jersey, you must be a United States citizen and a resident of your current county for at least 30 days before the election.

If you are in prison for a felony conviction, you are not eligible to vote in either New York or New Jersey.

New York State also says applicants cannot be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court or claim the right to vote elsewhere.

In New York, you can pre-register to vote at age 16 or 17, but you will not be able to vote until you turn 18.

In New Jersey, you can pre-register to vote at 17, but will not be able to vote until you're 18.

Am I registered to vote, and when is the voter registration deadline in New York and New Jersey?

To check if you're registered to vote in New York, visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. New Jersey residents can find out if they're registered to vote by visiting voter.svrs.nj.gov/registration-check.

To be eligible to vote in the 2026 midterms, the voter registration deadline in New York was Oct. 24, and the voter registration deadline in New Jersey was Oct. 13.

In New Jersey, the voter registration deadline is always 21 days prior to election day.

What do you need to register to vote in New York and New Jersey?

In New York and New Jersey, you will be required to provide your full name, birthdate, address, and a driver's license number, non-driver ID card number or Social Security number.