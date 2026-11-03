Kathy Hochul reelected as New York governor, CBS News projects

Kathy Hochul has been reelected as governor of New York during the 2026 midterms, defeating Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman, CBS News projected Tuesday night.

A Democrat has occupied the seat for nearly two decades. Hochul, 68, has served as the 57th governor since she replaced Andrew Cuomo, who resigned due to a sexual harassment scandal, in 2021.

Blakeman, the 71-year-old Nassau County executive, faced an uphill climb in the race for governor. He trailed Hochul throughout the race, mostly by double digits.

Both candidates' campaigns centered around affordability.

In the days leading up to the election, Hochul emphasized that she is trying to make parenthood more affordable with universal childcare and tax breaks. She also used her campaign to tout her record, which includes gun safety legislation and investments in subway safety, mental health care, housing and clean energy initiatives.

Blakeman attacked Hochul over affordability issues, promising to cut taxes and utility bills. His other focuses included support of an immigration crackdown and as an advocate of law enforcement.

Blakeman also bashed Hochul's alliance with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, saying her alliance with the democratic socialist would lead to her undoing.

Meanwhile, Hochul tied Blakeman to President Trump, whose approval ratings have declined throughout his second term.

Hochul spent time and money during the campaign to help Democrats go to Washington because she wants to stop a president who has enacted tariffs that are said to be hurting communities near the Canadian border and thwarted her wind power initiative, and a host of other pet projects.

"We can do better for a nation if the Democrats are in control of the House and the Senate," Hochul said earlier Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.