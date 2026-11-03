What time do polls open and close in New York and New Jersey for today's midterms?

It's Election Day in New York and New Jersey, and voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections.

Here's what to know about when to go out to vote.

What time do polls open in New York and New Jersey?

In both New York and New Jersey, polls open at 6 a.m.

Voters can find their polling location in New York by visiting voterlookup.elections.ny.gov, or visit voter.svrs.nj.gov/polling-place-search for New Jersey polling sites.

What time do polls close in New York and New Jersey?

In New York, polls close at 9 p.m.

Polls in New Jersey close at 8 p.m.

Anyone who is in line to vote by the time polls close will still be allowed to vote.

When does voter registration start and end for the 2026 midterm elections in New York and New Jersey?

Voter registration for the 2026 midterm elections ended on Oct. 24 in New York and on Oct. 13 in New Jersey.

If you did not register to vote by the deadline, you will not be able to vote in today's elections. New York and New Jersey do not offer same-day voter registration on Election Day.