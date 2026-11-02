What's on the ballot in NYC for the 2026 midterm elections?

When voters in New York City cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections, they won't just be voting for candidates.

There are five ballot proposals New Yorkers will have to consider involving proposed charter amendments.

1. Speed Up Process for Granting a Revocable Consent to Use Public Space

The first amendment proposes simplifying the process for the city to allow a property owner to add private-use infrastructure – such as benches, ramps, planters and sidewalk cafes – on city-owned public space.

The city must grant a private company "revocable consent" if they want to use city-owned public space.

The process for obtaining revocable consent currently involves filing a petition with the Department of Transportation, which then must hold a public hearing. The company requesting revocable consent must pay to publish notice of the hearing twice in local newspapers. The local Community Board and City Council member must be notified, and that notice must be published in the City Record for 15 days. DOT can then grant the revocable consent, with the mayor's approval.

Under the proposal, public hearings would not be required and would be left up to the DOT's discretion, notice of a public hearing would not need to be published in newspapers, and the City Record requirement would be reduced to six days. The DOT would need to provide a notice of a petition for revocable consent to the Community Board, City Council member and Borough President, and give them a chance to submit comments.

The proposal would also remove the City Council's authority to disapprove of a revocable consent grant for a sidewalk cafe.

This would potentially cut an eight-month process to two.

Voting "yes" would approve the changes. Voting "no" would keep the current process the same.

2. Reduce City Contractor Paperwork; Require Regular Meetings of Procurement Policy Board

The second amendment proposes making changes surrounding city contracts and the Procurement Policy Board (PPB).

Under the current process, the mayor and comptroller must maintain a questionnaire for all prospective city contractors. The proposal would allow the PPB to maintain the questionnaire and would allow for changes to the questionnaire depending on the contractor.

Currently, agencies that award client service contracts must come up with a related plan and schedule each year and hold a hearing before finalizing them. The proposal would eliminate the need for a hearing.

Additionally, under the current process, the mayor cannot delegate authority to approve contracts worth more than $5 million and awarded by a method other than competitive bidding. The amendment proposes allowing Agency Chief Contracting Officers the authority to approve such contracts.

The proposal would also allow the city to have a public notice and comment period instead of a public hearing for contracts exceeding a certain dollar amount.

The amendment also establishes a quarterly meeting requirement for the PPB.

Voting "yes" would approve the changes. Voting "no" would keep the process as is.

3. Speed Up Street Safety Projects, Disposition of Unused City Property, Office Leasing

The third proposal involves changes for street safety project approvals, getting rid of city-owned property and acquiring office space for city workers.

City agencies implementing a major transportation project must, under current local law, notify various officials and the local Community Board, and consult with other agencies. The FDNY also must speak to any affected firehouses in the area. The agency must then certify that it consulted with all the appropriate parties. They must also give a presentation to the Community Board upon request.

Under the proposal, the FDNY wouldn't have to speak to affected firehouses, and it would allow, under certain circumstances, the agency to start work on the project before notification to the affected City Council member, senator, assemblymember and Community Board. The proposal would also establish that technical errors or inadvertent mistakes in the process cannot be a basis to stop the project.

Regarding city-owned property, current law requires most sales, leases and other dispositions to undergo a seven-month review process before they can be approved.

The proposal would speed up the sales of small, unused city lots by allowing community boards and borough presidents to review them at the same time without a final City Council vote.

To be eligible, the lots have to be under 10,000 square feet and can't have potentially significant harmful impacts to the environment.

The last part of this proposal would allow the city to lease office space without public hearings or approval from the City Council or the Planning Commission.

Voting "yes" would approve the changes. Voting "no" would keep the current process the same.

4. Simplify Building Permitting and Move Waterfront Permitting to Department of Buildings

Under Proposal 4, applicants would use one online system to get information on building permits, rather than navigating through different city agencies.

Currently, an applicant must obtain permits from various agencies, including the Department of Buildings, the Fire Department, the Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Transportation.

Each agency has its own system, so this proposal would develop a centralized system to submit applications and to receive permits and approvals.

The system would need to be established by 2030, according to the proposal.

Also under this rule, responsibility for waterfront construction permitting would also be transferred from the Department of Small Business Services to the Department of Buildings.

Voting "yes" would approve the changes. Voting "no" would keep the current process the same.

5. Set Contribution Targets for Rainy Day Fund to Promote Sufficient Budgetary Reserves

This proposal is about New York City saving money.

The city currently has a rainy day fund for emergencies but has no required savings target.

Under the proposal, a goal would be set to hold at least 12% of the previous year's tax revenue in reserves, including the rainy day fund.

The city would also be prohibited from withdrawing more than 50% of the amount of money in the fund unless the mayor certifies that there is a compelling fiscal need.

Voting "yes" would approve the changes. Voting "no" would keep the current process the same.

For more details about the ballot proposals, click here.