New Jersey voters head to the polls with Senate, House seats on the line

New Jersey voters are casting their ballots in a number of races, including the Senate and House, where the balance of power is on the line.

Early voting numbers may give a clear edge to Democrats, but Republicans say it's too early to count them out.

One closely watched race is the state's Seventh Congressional District, where Democrat Rebecca Bennett is challenging Republican Tom Kean Jr.

Bennett is a former Navy helicopter pilot who says delivering affordable healthcare is a main focus of her campaign.

She is looking to unseat two-term Congressman Tom Kean, who drew nationwide attention this year after missing more than 140 votes, later disclosing he was diagnosed with depression.

In addition to all 12 House races, there is also a Senate race.

The seat is currently being held by Sen. Cory Booker, who is being challenged by Republican Justin Murphy.

According to a Farleigh Dickinson University poll, voters in the Garden State are being driven by concerns about affordability and gas prices.

Gains made by Republicans in the 2024 presidential election among Hispanic and younger voters have largely been erased, the poll stated.

A CBS News New York analysis found around 7,000 more Democrats cast a ballot in-person during early voting in a district that has more members of the GOP registered.

But voters have very different takeaways on what that early Democratic edge actually means.

"They always come out in early voting. Republicans are traditionalists. They go to vote on the voting day. That's what we're doing," said Long Valley resident Phil Carangelo.

"I am hoping Democrats turn around a blue wave, and I am hoping that it is happening," said Linden resident Kat Szczurowski.

Besides the big races, ballots may also include questions that hit closer to home.

Franklin Lakes in Bergen County is asking voters if they would support an annual deer hunt for the next three years as a method to reduce the deer population.

In Sussex County, Hopatcong is reconsidering its ban on cannabis sales. Voters are being asked if they would support state-licensed cannabis cultivation and manufacturing in designated zoning districts.