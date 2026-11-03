New Yorkers can still register to vote on Election Day but won't be able to cast a ballot

New Yorkers can register to vote whenever they want, including Election Day, but they won't be able to cast a ballot in the 2026 midterm elections unless they met an October deadline.

The deadline to register to vote in time for this election was Oct. 24, and for New Jersey it was Oct. 13.

New York allows voter registration during early voting. Since the registration deadline and early voting are both 10 days before the election, there was a single day overlap where residents can both register to vote and cast a ballot.

Residents can register to vote online, by mail or in person in both New York and New Jersey.

In New York, you can register to vote through the state's online voter registration portal here if you have an NY.gov ID.

In New Jersey, residents can register to vote online. All you need is your date of birth and one of the following: a current and valid driver's license, a non-driver identification card, or your Social Security number.

To register to vote by mail in New York, you must request a registration form online here or by calling 1-800-367-8683. Once you complete the form, sign it and date it, you must mail or deliver the form to your county board of elections, which can be found online here.

To register to vote in person in New York, visit your county board of elections, any New York State Agency-Based voter registration center, or your local Department of Motor Vehicles location.

To register to vote by mail in New Jersey, find and download a form online here, fill it out, print it out and mail or deliver it to your county commissioner of registration or superintendent of elections, which can be found online here.

To register to vote in person in New Jersey, you can get a form at Division of Motor Vehicles offices, along with other state and county locations listed here.