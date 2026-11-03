2026 New York midterm election results including Gov. Kathy Hochul vs. Blakeman, Rep. Mike Lawler vs. Cait Conley

New York is home to several high-profile, closely watched elections.

Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul has won reelection, beating Republican challenger and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, CBS News projects.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is also seeking reelection.

One of the most closely watched congressional races is New York's 17th District, in which incumbent Republican Mike Lawler is facing a stiff challenge from Democrat Cait Conley. The outcome could help shape which party controls the House of Representatives.

New York House race results by district

New York House District 1

New York House District 2

New York House District 3

New York House District 4

New York House District 5

New York House District 6

New York House District 7

New York House District 8

New York House District 9

New York House District 10

New York House District 11

New York House District 12

New York House District 13

New York House District 14

New York House District 15

New York House District 16

New York House District 17

New York House District 18

New York House District 19

NYC Charter Amendments

1 - Streamline process for using public space

2 - Reform the contracting process for small business and nonprofits

3 - Speed up street safety projects, office leasing, and activation of city land

4 - Simplify building permitting

5 - Require contributions to the rainy day fund to ensure sufficient budgetary reserves

New York State Senate

New York State Assembly

New York Supreme Court