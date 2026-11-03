What do you need for the 2026 midterm elections in New York and New Jersey? Find what to bring with you when you vote

New York and New Jersey residents are heading to the polls to vote in the 2026 midterm elections.

Before you head out the door, there are some things you should and shouldn't bring with you to your polling site.

What do you need to bring with you to vote in the 2026 midterms in New York and New Jersey?

You should not be asked to provide any form of identification when you go to vote in New York or New Jersey, unless you are a first-time voter and didn't provide proper identification when you registered to vote or registered to vote by mail.

If you are a first-time voter, you may be asked to provide an ID with your current address, or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or government document that includes your name and current address.

Can you vote without your voter registration card in New York and New Jersey?

You do not need to show your voter registration card when you vote in New York and New Jersey.

In New York City, registered voters may receive a Fast Pass tag or card in the mail, which will make check-in easier but is not required.

What forms of ID are accepted at the polls in New York and New Jersey?

Only first-time voters who didn't provide identification when you registered to vote will need to show an ID at the polls in New York and New Jersey.

Accepted forms of ID include a valid photo driver's license or non-driver identification card, or a copy of a recent utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or government document.

What happens if you forget your ID on Election Day?

Unless you are a first-time voter, you do not need to show your ID on Election Day in New York and New Jersey.

If you are a first-time voter and forget your ID, you may have to cast an affidavit ballot.

What can't you bring to your polling place in New York and New Jersey?

Under New York state law, political banners, buttons, posters and placards are not allowed inside or within 100 feet of a polling place. Additionally, the consumption of alcohol is not allowed inside a polling place.

According to New Jersey state law, you cannot display, sell, give or provide any political badge, button or other insignia to be worn at or within 100 feet of a polling place.