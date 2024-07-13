FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh to step down, will help city find successor

NEW YORK -- Laura Kavanagh, the first woman to lead New York City's fire department, is planning to step down.

Kavanagh told the mayor's office it was time for her to move on, but she will stay on until a new FDNY commissioner is ready to take the reins, CBS New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer confirmed Saturday.

She is not being "pushed out" of the FDNY, sources said.

Kavanagh joined the FDNY in 2014 and became first deputy commissioner in 2018. She served as interim commissioner when Daniel Nigro retired in 2022 before Mayor Eric Adams ultimately made her the full-time commissioner.

FDNY Uniformed Fire Officers Association President James Brosi released the following statement Saturday in response to the news:

"We look forward to working with the new commissioner. An agency as dynamic and vital as the FDNY requires strong leadership that adapts to the ever-changing risks we face on the fireground. The next commissioner must immediately prioritize the plague of lithium-ion battery fires, an increase in cancer diagnoses for firefighters, and a concerning increase in fire-related deaths."



As FDNY commissioner, Kavanagh has led a charge for strong lithium-ion battery safety regulations. According to city data, in 2024, the FDNY has investigated 110 fires linked to lithium-ion batteries that caused 50 injuries and one death.

In July, Kavanagh joined Gov. Kathy Hochul at a bill signing for legislation that prohibits batteries from being sold if they're not up to manufacturing standards. The law also requires special training for first responders and retailers to provide manuals for the batteries.

In January, Kavanagh traveled to Washington, D.C. to push Congress to pass new battery safety standards.