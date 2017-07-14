The proposal follows a Supreme Court decision that struck down New York State's concealed carry law. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has the details.

CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to announce that state has been approved for a federal grant to improve broadband internet access for underserved communities.

Police say the 29-year-old man was an innocent bystander.

More than 140 dogs and cats are coming from overcrowded shelters in Alabama and Louisiana.

The famous Mermaid Parade returned to Coney Island on Saturday for its 40th anniversary.

Juneteenth celebrations took place across New York City on June 19.

Thousands came out for the 2022 New York City Pride March through Manhattan on Sunday.

Ivana Trump passed away in her New York home at age 73.

Beloved singer, songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John died Monday morning at 73.

"We want the common plants, but we really love the uncommon plants," co-owner Christan Summers told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

"It's really traditional, old-school Bavarian," co-owner Werner Lehner told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

"Our store is pretty much like a dinosaur," co-owner Anthony Pierdipino told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

"We wouldn't be here 90 years if we didn't do the right thing by the people," owner Joe Rocco told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

"There's nothing like a very busy lunchtime. It's like a symphony orchestra," co-owner Michael Brummer told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

Adrián Martínez held New York hitless into the fifth inning and Oakland rolled to a 4-1 victory Sunday.

Akindele's header off a corner kick in the dying seconds sent the Boys in Blue to a brutal 2-1 road loss Sunday.

Williams recently announced her retirement and said this U.S. Open is likely her final event.

Former coach Rick Macci on her unbelievable career: "There was something different about this child."

Williams overcame a shaky start to overwhelm Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 on Monday in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

A father-daughter duo from Brooklyn is among the 12 globe-trotting teams.

Biggie Smalls, one of the most well-known rappers, grew up steps away from where the mural was painted in Clinton Hill.

The VMAs will be hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

CBS2's Alice Gainer speaks with cast members and co-authors Jodi Picoult and her daughter, Samantha van Leer.

Among the winners, Video of the Year went to Swift for her version of "All Too Well."

GI Genius technology giving doctors a second set of eyes when looking for what could lead to second-most deadly cancer.

All three were hospitalized. Two have since returned home and are recovering, while one remains in the hospital.

The case is believed to be linked to a household contact.

Colleges and universities are alerting students about monkeypox and what to do it there's an outbreak on campus.

The Sullivan County samples are genetically-linked to the case of paralytic polio in Rockland County.

The unsealed affidavit states that "probable cause exists to believe that evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed...will be found" at Mar-a-Lago.

The heavily redacted affidavit filed as part of an investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of records was unsealed Friday.

Voters' views of economy, abortion, and Trump are also in the mix.

The Justice Department also confirmed it and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is undertaking a classification review of materials recovered by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago.

The new law says applicants need 16 hours of hands-on gun training and must turn over three years of social media posts.

At least five people were hurt, one seriously.

Investigators say 22-year-old Petito was killed by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, during a cross-country trip.

Police said the suspect crashed into other cars, then sped off in a pickup truck owned by the fire department.

This year, face masks are optional in Jericho and there aren't any plastic guards around desks.

Some say the harrowing incident might have been worse because the suspect was in the store to buy rifles.

The hearings are meant to give people a chance to weigh in on the proposal to charge drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th Street between $9 and $23.

Among the winners, Video of the Year went to Swift for her version of "All Too Well."

When the blaze broke out at The Rockleigh on Thursday night, smoke and flames were shooting out of the building.

But all that's about to change as Sept. 6 is the day everyone will return to refurbished Cresskill schools.

The Elks Club in Paterson is giving 15-year-old Vitzie Salce a new bicycle.

Workers can receive up to $1,000 from the Premium Pay Program.

CareerConneCT is a network of 19 job training programs meant to help some of the state's 67,000 unemployed workers.

The waning moon and light pollution could affect visibility.

Tens of millions of dollars are heading to the Tri-State Area for rail improvements.

The rebate provides up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children.

Monday night's shooting is one of four in Brooklyn, including two that were fatal, since the weekend.

The attacks on men ages 72 and 66 happened during the morning on Aug. 21.

It follows a recent Supreme Court decision that threw out New York State's concealed carry law​.

Police said the 29-year-old was sitting on a pier shortly after midnight when two other people got into a fight.

The group 9/11 Justice is asking Mayor Adams​ to rescind approval of the tournament at Trump Golf Links.

Police say the bike's passenger died after striking a 55-year-old pedestrian, who suffered minor injuries.

Williams overcame a shaky start to overwhelm Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 on Monday in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Monday night's shooting is one of four in Brooklyn, including two that were fatal, since the weekend.

The attacks on men ages 72 and 66 happened during the morning on Aug. 21.

It follows a recent Supreme Court decision that threw out New York State's concealed carry law​.

Police said the 29-year-old was sitting on a pier shortly after midnight when two other people got into a fight.

Today will be hot and sticky with a chance of thunderstorms, mainly late in the day and N&W.

The group 9/11 Justice is asking Mayor Adams​ to rescind approval of the tournament at Trump Golf Links.

The Elks Club in Paterson is giving 15-year-old Vitzie Salce a new bicycle.

A year after the remnants of the Hurricane struck our area, CBS2 is checking in with those who were hit hard.

But all that's about to change as Sept. 6 is the day everyone will return to refurbished Cresskill schools.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On