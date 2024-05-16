New York Giants' throwback uniforms unveiled. Here's more about the "Century Red" look.

NEW YORK -- The New York Giants are going old school -- we're talking really old school.

The franchise unveiled its "Century Red" uniform on Thursday to commemorate its 100th season, adding it will be worn as many as two times during the 2024 season, though when was not immediately revealed.

The Giants will wear these new uniforms up to twice during the 2024 regular season. New York Giants

In a press release, the Giants said the uniform, "harkens back to the earliest days of the franchise featuring tan pants; red socks with blue and white stripes from the team's inaugural 1925 season; red jerseys accented with blue from 1933, when the Giants played in the first ever NFL Championship Game; and an iconic winged helmet honoring the 1938 champions as the Giants became a cornerstone in the foundation of the league. All of the team's 2024 jerseys will feature the team's '100 Seasons' patch."

"I feel like it's gritty and vintage," linebacker Bobby Okereke said. "It's a throwback to the 1920s, 1930s when they were out there just getting grimy. It's a testament to all the guys who played before. They paved the way for us to play this great game."

"I like the fact that we stick to the legacy," outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux added, "and keep paying it forward."

The Giants expanded on the design of the jersey, pants, helmet and patch in a video and description on their website.

Giants 2024 schedule released

Big Blue, coming off a disappointing 6-11 season in 2023, has a very competitive schedule in 2024, including a matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 10 in Germany and a Thanksgiving Day tilt at the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition, the Giants will play three primetime games:

Sept. 26: Thursday Night Football, vs. Dallas Cowboys

Thursday Night Football, vs. Dallas Cowboys Oct. 13: Sunday Night Football, vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday Night Football, vs. Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 28: Monday Night Football, at Pittsburgh Steelers

CBS will carry three Giants games:

Oct. 6: 4:25 p.m., at Seattle Seahawks

4:25 p.m., at Seattle Seahawks Nov. 24: 1 p.m., vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1 p.m., vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec. 15: 1 p.m., vs. Baltimore Ravens

The full schedule is as follows:

Week 1 (Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.): vs. Minnesota Vikings

vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 2 (Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.): at Washington Commanders

at Washington Commanders Week 3 (Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.): at Cleveland Browns

at Cleveland Browns Week 4 (Sept. 26 at 8:15 p.m.): vs. Dallas Cowboys

vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 5 (Oct. 6 at 4:25 p.m.): at Seattle Seahawks

at Seattle Seahawks Week 6 (Oct. 13 at 8:20 p.m.): vs. Cincinnati Bengals

vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 7 (Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.): vs. Philadelphia Eagles

vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 8 (Oct. 28 at 8:15 p.m.): at Pittsburgh Steelers

at Pittsburgh Steelers Week 9 (Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.): vs. Washington Commanders

vs. Washington Commanders Week 10 (Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m.): in Germany, at Carolina Panthers

in Germany, at Carolina Panthers Week 11: Bye week

Bye week Week 12 (Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 13 (Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m.): at Dallas Cowboys

at Dallas Cowboys Week 14 (Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.): vs. New Orleans Saints

vs. New Orleans Saints Week 15 (Dec. 15 at 1 p.m.): vs. Baltimore Ravens

vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 16 (Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.): at Atlanta Falcons

at Atlanta Falcons Week 17 (TBD): vs. Indianapolis Colts

vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 18 (TBD): at Philadelphia Eagles