New York Giants' throwback uniforms unveiled. Here's more about the "Century Red" look.
NEW YORK -- The New York Giants are going old school -- we're talking really old school.
The franchise unveiled its "Century Red" uniform on Thursday to commemorate its 100th season, adding it will be worn as many as two times during the 2024 season, though when was not immediately revealed.
In a press release, the Giants said the uniform, "harkens back to the earliest days of the franchise featuring tan pants; red socks with blue and white stripes from the team's inaugural 1925 season; red jerseys accented with blue from 1933, when the Giants played in the first ever NFL Championship Game; and an iconic winged helmet honoring the 1938 champions as the Giants became a cornerstone in the foundation of the league. All of the team's 2024 jerseys will feature the team's '100 Seasons' patch."
"I feel like it's gritty and vintage," linebacker Bobby Okereke said. "It's a throwback to the 1920s, 1930s when they were out there just getting grimy. It's a testament to all the guys who played before. They paved the way for us to play this great game."
"I like the fact that we stick to the legacy," outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux added, "and keep paying it forward."
The Giants expanded on the design of the jersey, pants, helmet and patch in a video and description on their website.
Giants 2024 schedule released
Big Blue, coming off a disappointing 6-11 season in 2023, has a very competitive schedule in 2024, including a matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 10 in Germany and a Thanksgiving Day tilt at the Dallas Cowboys.
In addition, the Giants will play three primetime games:
- Sept. 26: Thursday Night Football, vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Oct. 13: Sunday Night Football, vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Oct. 28: Monday Night Football, at Pittsburgh Steelers
CBS will carry three Giants games:
- Oct. 6: 4:25 p.m., at Seattle Seahawks
- Nov. 24: 1 p.m., vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Dec. 15: 1 p.m., vs. Baltimore Ravens
The full schedule is as follows:
- Week 1 (Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.): vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Week 2 (Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.): at Washington Commanders
- Week 3 (Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.): at Cleveland Browns
- Week 4 (Sept. 26 at 8:15 p.m.): vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Week 5 (Oct. 6 at 4:25 p.m.): at Seattle Seahawks
- Week 6 (Oct. 13 at 8:20 p.m.): vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 7 (Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.): vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 8 (Oct. 28 at 8:15 p.m.): at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 9 (Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.): vs. Washington Commanders
- Week 10 (Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m.): in Germany, at Carolina Panthers
- Week 11: Bye week
- Week 12 (Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 13 (Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m.): at Dallas Cowboys
- Week 14 (Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.): vs. New Orleans Saints
- Week 15 (Dec. 15 at 1 p.m.): vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Week 16 (Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.): at Atlanta Falcons
- Week 17 (TBD): vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Week 18 (TBD): at Philadelphia Eagles