Mysterious oily sheen appears on Long Island Sound. Crews don't know what it is and residents are worried.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- The U.S. Coast Guard is trying to find the source of a mysterious oily sheen reported on the waters of Long Island Sound.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Con Edison and spill cleanup contractors suited up and took a boat across choppy waters to Davids Island off the coast of New Rochelle, New York to investigate Friday.

Men in yellow suits walked along the shoreline for about an hour before returning to Glen Island Park. A Con Ed crew was seen accessing underground infrastructure just outside the park.

Electric transmission lines run underwater between Westchester County and Long Island. Three years ago, dielectric fluid from a transmission cable required cleanup near the park.

So far, no pollution has been found, according to the Coast Guard.

Shoreline residents concerned

People who live along the sound love it and are very concerned about the health of these waters. Some were pleased to see the Coast Guard and Con Ed trying to find the source of the reported sheen.

"It's definitely reassuring. I think my initial reaction would be that it's concerning that it seems like it's happening somewhat frequently," said Tom Marth, who coaches with the Pelham Community Rowing Association.

In a statement to CBS New York on Friday, a Con Ed spokesperson said:

On Thursday afternoon, an oil-like substance was observed in Long Island Sound near Execution Rock in the vicinity of a transmission feeder off New Rochelle. Con Edison responded immediately and tested the material, which did not exhibit any of the tracer compounds contained in dielectric fluid used to cool transmission cables to carry power reliably. Nonetheless, Con Edison continues to inspect infrastructure for any possible leaks and remains engaged with the United States Coast Guard and Westchester County agencies. Con Edison will continue to monitor the shoreline area until [the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation] determines the incident can be closed out.

In April, 1,000 gallons of dielectric fluid leaked into the Bronx River after it accidentally spilled into a storm drain.