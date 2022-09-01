1 year after Ida, New York City to build 2,000 new rain gardens, install flood sensors citywide

NEW YORK -- One year ago, the remnants of Hurricane Ida destroyed parts of the Tri-State Area and took more than a dozen lives in New York City.

Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams and local officials held a moment of silence for the 13 people who died during the storm and announced plans to make the city more resilient, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.

Adams said he wants to prevent tragedies like this from happening again and announced new measures, including new infrastructure that could provide residents with some protection.

Heavy rain often overflows the city's sewer system because most of the city is covered by non-absorbent, hard surfaces. So, the city is installing more than 2,000 curbside rain gardens, bringing the total to 11,000.

Each rain garden can absorb up to 2,500 gallons of water.

The city is also installing 500 flood net sensors over the next five years. They resemble surveillance cameras, but sense flooding and report information in real time to both officials and the public.

The sensors can alert residents to seek higher ground and tell the city which roads need to close during a storm.

"Our neighbors were victims of climate change. Thirteen New Yorkers died in their basement apartments due to flooding. This traumatized our city," Adams said. "Ida was not from coastal areas. We thought we could build higher walls, but Mother Nature showed us it was more than just higher sea levels. This came from rain, inwards."

"It's clear we need miles upon miles of new sewer and water mains across the entire borough. We need thousands of more rain gardens," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

The rain gardens and flood sensors are just a few of many steps the city is taking as part of a larger infrastructure plan costing tens of millions of dollars.