1 year after Ida, residents of Englewood apartment building still living in limbo

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- When the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the Tri-State Area one year ago, Englewood saw a staggering 3 inches of rain per hour.

It forced a senior housing building to be condemned, the city's ShopRite closed for several weeks, and residents of one apartment building were abruptly evacuated because the basement flooded, impacting gas and electric.

One year later, those residents tell CBS2's Lisa Rozner they're still living in limbo.

Ron Oliver, who has spinal problems, has been sleeping on an air mattress with his wife for almost a year.

"I think as a family, we've been hit with depression and anxiety," he said.

On Sept. 1, 2021, 12 feet of water flooded the basement of 53 West Palisade Ave. in Englewood.

During Ida, dozens of cars were totaled, and one of them got caught in a drainage culvert , creating a backup.

That night, Oliver's wife, Donna, went down the stairs to see the commotion, but she almost took the elevator.

"If I had taken the elevator, I might not be here. My kids might not have a mom," she said.

The heating and ventilation system, electrical panels and elevator were destroyed. The city issued a vacate order for the nearly 40 rental units.

The landlord, Glenmore Management, returned deposits, stopped charging rent and has been holding the units for residents. Reps showed CBS2 the progress made in cleaning up the basement and storefront space, where mannequins had been filled with mold a year ago.

Last December, residents were told to expect a summer 2022 move-in, but now Glenmore pushed it to December 2022.

"You can't imagine the number of unanticipated drama that you encounter here. A lot of it's supply chain-related. There just aren't the workers to come back. Some of it's regulatory," Glenmore Management spokesperson Ron Simoncini said.

IDA: ONE YEAR LATER:

"I think the way they handled the situation is terrible. There's been no communication," displaced tenant Reginald Sumala said.

Making it tough to explain to Sumala's 5-year-old daughter.

"There were nights that she was crying that she wanted to go back home," Sumala said.

They are part of more than a dozen tenants who are suing the property management company and the city of Englewood, alleging that they knew of flooding hazards before the property was constructed.

Because of that litigation, Oliver and Sumala say they can't get items they need because Glenmore requires they first sign a waiver promising not to sue.

"It's been a nightmare," Sumala said. "The city has not been helpful at all. They haven't reached out to any of us to see if any of us are OK."

"My house got destroyed also, so my heart goes out to anybody who suffers water ... But it would be completely inappropriate for us to get involved between two private parties, and this law is now governed by state laws," Mayor Michael Wildes said.

The Olivers' lease in their current space expires in October.

"It's hard. Been through a lot. Don't want to have to go through it again," Donna Oliver said.

In a tight housing market, they're in a bind.

Glenmore Management tells CBS2 studies show the building's foundation was not impacted and is stable, and reports on mold in the living units came back showing there was no condition.

The mayor says the landlord told him he expects electricity to be restored in the next month or two.