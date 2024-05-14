Watch CBS News
Paramount+ Movie Nights offer free screenings across NYC this summer. Here's the schedule.

By Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Paramount+ Movie Nights series will offer dozens of free outdoor movie screenings at New York City parks this summer.

In addition to free movie screenings, some events will also offer games and photo opportunities, plus themed food and beverages.

Bryant Park Movie Nights

Paramount+ is returning as the official sponsor of Bryant Park Movie Nights, which is entering its 31st year, making it the longest running outdoor movie series in New York City.

Free movie screenings will be held on the lawn every Monday night from June 10 through Aug. 12. The lineup of films will be announced at a later date.

On Mondays, the lawn will open for moviegoers at 5 p.m. and the film will start at 8 p.m.

In the event of rain, the movie will still be shown, but the lawn will be closed and seating will be made available on the gravel path throughout the park. In the event of a thunderstorm, the event will be delayed or canceled.

Paramount+ Movie Nights schedule

Paramount+ Movie Nights will also be held at four parks across Brooklyn.

The movie lineup is as follows:

  • McCarren Park: "Zoolander" on June 7, "Empire Records" on June 14, "But I'm a Cheerleader" on June 28
  • Prospect Park: "Raiders of the Lost Ark" on June 26, "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" on July 3, "School of Rock" on July 10, "Clueless" on July 17
  • Coney Island: a surprise film on July 11, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" on July 18, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" on July 25, "Love & Basketball" on Aug. 1, "The Warriors" on Aug. 8
  • Fort Greene Park: "Past Lives" on Aug. 15, "School Daze" on Aug. 22, "Bob Marley: One Love" on Aug. 29, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" on Sept. 5

Paramount+ is owned by Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS.

Katie Houlis

Katie Houlis is a digital producer with the CBS New York web team.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 8:59 PM EDT

