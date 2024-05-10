NYC weather today will bring on-and-off showers, and Mother's Day is also looking rainy

CBS2

Alerts: None.

Friday: It will be cool with rain around the area in the morning. Rain and drizzle will linger during the remainder of the day. It's even cooler, with highs only in the 50s, which feels more like late March.

Friday night: Expect leftover rain and showers with some clearing overnight. It'll be chilly, with lows in the 40s.

It will be brighter and more mild with a stray shower on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

On Sunday, Mother's Day, there will be some showers, but mostly in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

It will be brighter and milder on Monday, with highs around 70.

You can always check the latest First Alert Weather forecast, alerts and maps.