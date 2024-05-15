The NY Jets 2024 NFL schedule has been released. Here's who, when and where Gang Green plays.

NEW YORK -- New York Jets fans finally know who, when and where Gang Green will play during the 2024 season, now that the NFL schedule has been released.

The Jets have eight home games and nine road games next season, including a trip to San Francisco to face Brock Purdy and the defending NFC champion 49ers on Monday Night Football to open the season on Sept. 9. They will also face the Minnesota Vikings in London on Oct. 6.

New York enters the 2024 season looking to rebound from a very disappointing 2023 season, which was derailed when quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. The Jets never recovered, finishing 7-10 and extending the NFL's longest playoff drought to 13 seasons.

The Jets haven't made the playoffs since losing the 2010 AFC championship game to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Who do the Jets play in 2024?

The Jets, as usual, will play six games, one at home and on the road, against their AFC East rivals -- the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

In addition to the matchup with the 49ers, the Jets will play several other games in primetime:

Oct. 14: Monday Night Football, vs. Buffalo Bills

Oct. 20: Sunday Night Football, at Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct. 31: Thursday Night Football, vs. Houston Texans

Nov. 17: Sunday Night Football, vs. Indianapolis Colts

CBS will carry seven Jets games:

Sept. 29: 1 p.m., vs. Denver Broncos

Oct. 27: 1 p.m., at New England Patriots

Nov. 10: 4:25 p.m., at Arizona Cardinals

Dec. 8: 1 p.m., at Miami Dolphins

Dec. 22: 1 p.m., vs. Los Angeles Rams

Dec. 29: 1 p.m. at Buffalo Bills

The full schedule is as follows:

Week 1 (Sept. 9 at 8:15 p.m.) : at San Francisco 49ers

at San Francisco 49ers Week 2 (Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.): at Tennessee Titans

at Tennessee Titans Week 3 (Sept. 19 at 8:15 p.m.) : vs. New England Patriots

vs. New England Patriots Week 4 (Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.): vs. Denver Broncos

vs. Denver Broncos Week 5 (Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m.) : in London, at Minnesota Vikings

in London, at Minnesota Vikings Week 6 (Oct. 14 at 8:15 p.m.): vs. Buffalo Bills

vs. Buffalo Bills Week 7 (Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.): at Pittsburgh Steelers

at Pittsburgh Steelers Week 8 (Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.): at New England Patriots

at New England Patriots Week 9 (Oct. 31 at 8:15 p.m.): vs. Houston Texans

vs. Houston Texans Week 10 (Nov. 10 at 4:25 p.m.): at Arizona Cardinals

at Arizona Cardinals Week 11 (Nov. 17 at 8:20 p.m.): vs. Indianapolis Colts

vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 12: Bye week

Bye week Week 13 (Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.): vs. Seattle Seahawks

vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 14 (Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.): at Miami Dolphins

at Miami Dolphins Week 15 (Dec. 15 at 1 p.m.): at Jacksonville Jaguars

at Jacksonville Jaguars Week 16 (Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.): vs. Los Angeles Rams

vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 17 (Dec. 29 at 1 p.m.): at Buffalo Bills

at Buffalo Bills Week 18 (TBD): vs. Miami Dolphins

Who will the Jets play in 2025?

For the most part, the Jets already know who they'll play in 2025. But the NFL won't announce the dates or times of the games until next year. Here are Jets' opponents for 2025, according to the team's website:

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, AFC West team TBD, NFC West team TBD

Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, AFC South team TBD

Jets 2024 draft recap

The Jets loaded up on offense in the 2024 NFL Draft. They beefed up their offensive line by selecting Penn State tackle Olumuyiwa "Olu" Fashanu with the 11th pick in the first round. Fashanu was named 2023 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and AP First Team All-American.

On the draft's second day, the Jets traded up to the first pick in the third round and grabbed wide receiver Malachi Corley from Western Kentucky. Corley set a school record with 259 career receptions. His 29 career touchdowns are second all-time in program history. Draft analysts highlighted his speed.

On Day 3, the Jets selected running back Braelon Allen from Wisconsin and then traded up in the fifth round and grabbed quarterback Jordan Travis from Florida State. Travis was an early contender for the Heisman Trophy in 2023, then suffered a season-ending leg injury that upended the Seminoles' championship hopes.

The Jets were back on the clock two picks later and selected Isaiah Davis, a running back from South Dakota State.

With the last pick in the fifth round, the Jets took defensive back Qwan'tez Stiggers, who played for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2023. He's the first CFL player ever drafted.

With the final pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jets selected Alabama defensive back Jaylen Key.