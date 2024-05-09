Watch CBS News
Multiple chances for rain arrive in NYC area over Mother's Day weekend

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

Many people will experience weather whiplash over the next few days as we went from July like temperatures Wednesday to early April readings by Friday.

Accompanying these cooler temps will be multiple chances of rain through Sunday.

Rain Thursday night into Friday morning

Overnight lows will dip into the 40s for many of the suburbs, to around 50 for the city.  Then, rain will move into the area overnight and become moderate to heavy at times, with the heaviest rain occurring between 2-10 a.m. Friday.

Miserable Friday forecast

After 10 a.m., the rain will become lighter, with periods of mist and drizzle. Rainfall totals should average between .50-1 inch, which should be easily absorbed by the dry ground.

Overall, Friday looks to be a miserable day, as highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s. A steady wind out of the east will make it feel downright raw.

Mother's Day weekend forecast

As for the weekend, while a few light showers are possible on Saturday, it's a mostly dry day. However, more showers do come into play for Mother's Day. Highs will struggle to get out of the low 60s.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 11:48 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

