The NY Giants 2024 NFL schedule is out. Here's who, when and where Big Blue plays.

NEW YORK -- The New York Giants know who, when and where they're playing after the NFL released the 2024 schedule for all 32 teams Wednesday. They will open the season at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Giants have nine home games and eight road games next season, including a rare home game against the Baltimore Ravens and 2023 MVP Lamar Jackson. They will also play their first ever game in Germany, against the Carolina Panthers.

After going 9-7-1 and advancing to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs in 2022, the Giants took a step back last season, finishing 6-11. They struggled offensively due, in part, to quarterback Daniel Jones missing 11 games due to inury. After the season ended, their best offensive player, running back Saquon Barkley, defected to the rival Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Who do the Giants play in 2024?

New York, as usual, has six NFC East games on the schedule, with home and away matchups against the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

The Giants will play three primetime games:

Sept. 26: Thursday Night Football, vs. Dallas Cowboys

Thursday Night Football, vs. Dallas Cowboys Oct. 13: Sunday Night Football, vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday Night Football, vs. Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 28: Monday Night Football, at Pittsburgh Steelers

They will also play an away game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

CBS will carry three Giants games:

Oct. 6: 4:25 p.m., at Seattle Seahawks

4:25 p.m., at Seattle Seahawks Nov. 24: 1 p.m., vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1 p.m., vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec. 15: 1 p.m., vs. Baltimore Ravens

The full schedule is as follows:

Week 1 (Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.): vs. Minnesota Vikings

vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 2 (Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.): at Washington Commanders

at Washington Commanders Week 3 (Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.): at Cleveland Browns

at Cleveland Browns Week 4 (Sept. 26 at 8:15 p.m.): vs. Dallas Cowboys

vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 5 (Oct. 6 at 4:25 p.m.): at Seattle Seahawks

at Seattle Seahawks Week 6 (Oct. 13 at 8:20 p.m.): vs. Cincinnati Bengals

vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 7 (Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.): vs. Philadelphia Eagles

vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 8 (Oct. 28 at 8:15 p.m.): at Pittsburgh Steelers

at Pittsburgh Steelers Week 9 (Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.): vs. Washington Commanders

vs. Washington Commanders Week 10 (Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m.): in Germany, at Carolina Panthers

in Germany, at Carolina Panthers Week 11: Bye week

Bye week Week 12 (Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 13 (Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m.): at Dallas Cowboys

at Dallas Cowboys Week 14 (Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.): vs. New Orleans Saints

vs. New Orleans Saints Week 15 (Dec. 15 at 1 p.m.): vs. Baltimore Ravens

vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 16 (Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.): at Atlanta Falcons

at Atlanta Falcons Week 17 (TBD): vs. Indianapolis Colts

vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 18 (TBD): at Philadelphia Eagles

Who will the Giants play in 2025?

The Giants basically know who they'll play in 2025, but the NFL won't announce the dates or times of the games until next year. Here are Big Blue's opponents for 2025, according to ProFootballReference.com:

Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, NFC West team TBD, NFC South team TBD, AFC East team TBD.

Giants 2024 draft recap

The Giants entered the 2024 NFL Draft with six picks. They made a splash right away in the hopes of jump-starting their offense by selecting wide receiver Malik Nabers from LSU with the 6th overall pick.

Nabers, LSU's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards, opted for forgo his senior year to enter the draft. He'll be a solid weapon for quarterback Daniel Jones, even though the Giants were rumored to want a new quarterback in the first round.

Nabers was profiled as one of the most explosive players in the 2024 draft. He led the SEC with 1,569 receiving yards and could turn into the Giants' most productive wide receiver since Odell Beckham Jr., another LSU Tiger.

On the draft's second day, the Giants took safety Tyler Nubin from Minnesota in the second round. Nubin set a program record with 13 interceptions in 55 games for the Golden Gophers.

In the third round, New York selected cornerback Andru Phillips from Kentucky. Phillips, a junior, played in 38 games and started 16 for the Wildcats.

On Day 3, the Giants grabbed Penn State tight end Theo Johnson in the fourth round and Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the fifth round.

In the sixth round, with their final pick of the draft, the Giants selected linebacker Darius Muasau, from UCLA.