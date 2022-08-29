Watch CBS News
Hurricane Ida: One year later, checking back with families whose basement apartments flooded

By Jenna DeAngelis

/ CBS New York

Recovering from Ida, one year later
Recovering from Ida, one year later 00:50

NEW YORK -- A year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck our area, we're checking in with those who were hit hard by the catastrophic storm. 

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis sat down with a family whose basement apartment flooded in East Elmhurst, Queens. They described the experience as a nightmare. 

"It was really traumatizing, really. All the water came in," their son told DeAngelis. 

"Did you lose everything?" she asked. 

"Yes, everything... We just let it flood, because we couldn't stop it. It was just way too powerful."

Tonight on CBS2 News at 5, this family and others take us on their road to recovery. 

We also sat down with local leaders to find out what's being done to prevent something like this from happening again. 

