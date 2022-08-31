Ida 1 year later: Fearing a repeat, some Rye Brook residents left with difficult choice

RYE BROOK, N.Y. -- A year after torrential rain that spun off from Hurricane Ida flooded their neighborhood, residents in one suburb have a big decision to make.

Should they stay put? Or should they sell their homes and see them torn down?

CBS2's Tony Aiello has more from the village of Rye Brook in Westchester County.

Its flow has been reduced by drought, but residents know enough rain will turn the Blind Brook into an unstoppable force. It happened on Sept. 1 and 2 of last year.

"There were cars floating down the street as if ghosts were like ghost cars. It was completely frightening," Patricia Crowley said.

Crowley's family lost two cars and saw the devastating damage to neighbors.

Soon, 18 homeowners on Brook Lane will face a decision -- stay put and face future flood risk, or sell and have their homes torn down.

"It's totally voluntary. Some people want to stay. Some people want an alternative, don't want to go back," Rye Brook Village Administrator Chris Bradbury said.

Bradbury says the Floodplain Easement Program at least gives residents a choice. Federal funds would be used to purchase and tear down eligible homes, creating open space to soak up flood water.

"They create a new floodplain. They will change the topography, so there's a wider floodplain and the hazard is removed. The hazard being the house and people that live in those homes," Bradbury said.

Ida flooding extensively damaged the Camacho home. The family is considering selling through the easement program.

"It would end up being the best decision. Yeah, I don't think we want to go through it again," Nataly Camacho said.

But selling the home that's been in the family since 1971 doesn't appeal to Crowley.

"I don't think it's a viable solution," she said.

"If they stay there, you know, we're working on other solutions to reduce water, but this could happen again," Bradbury said.

"Other solutions" include creating catch basins at SUNY Purchase to hold back flood water.

Residents will meet on Sept. 14 to learn more about the easement program that could lead to some homes being torn down.