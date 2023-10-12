Our favorite Christmas tech gifts for the gadget lover who has everything

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Let's face it, some people are really hard to shop for at Christmas. But if you know the person you're seeking a gift for loves technology and the latest tech gadgets, we have some really great gift suggestions. Some of these tech-minded Christmas gift ideas are practical, such as portable charging stations for smartphones and smartwatches, while others are just plain fun. And with most tech-related gifts, they can be enjoyed for years to come.

Even if you're not tech savvy yourself, this roundup explains everything you need to know to find and purchase the ideal tech-related Christmas and Hanukkah gift for a friend, loved one, teenager, coworker, or just about anyone else on your list. Whether money is no object or you're balling on an under $100 or even an under $50 budget, you'll find something within this roundup of the absolute best holiday tech gifts.

32 of the absolute best tech gift ideas for Christmas



We've put together a list of cool tech gifts featuring the hottest and newest tech gadgets around. These 32 gift ideas are all about bringing the latest tech trends into your life, making things easier, more fun and way more convenient.

For anyone who wants to look cool and share life's moments: Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses

Amazon

There's a lot of hype surrounding virtual reality and augmented reality eyewear. These Ray-Ban Meta glasses are categorized as "smart glasses," and they're as stylish as they are functional. Designed to look like everyday fashion sunglasses from Ray-Ban, these smart glasses were developed in collaboration with Meta, the team behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

When someone puts on these glasses, they're able to stream music from their smartphone or smartwatch and listen through discreet, open ear speakers built into the arms of the glasses. This means the person's ears are not covered and they retain full situational awareness of what's happening around them.

These glasses also allow someone to participate in hands-free calls via their smartphone, hear incoming text messages read to them and compose messages using their voice that can be sent via text, Facebook messenger or WhatsApp. Oh, and there's also a tiny camera built into the eyeglass frames, so someone can capture an image or video clip from a first-person perspective and instantly share it on Instagram or Facebook. Battery life is up to 36 hours. These smart eyeglass frames have 32GB of internal storage for photos and video. And the lenses offer 100% UVA and UVB protection.

The frames are prescription lens compatible.

For someone who wants to record memories: DJI Osmo Pocket 3

DJI

In some ways, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 camera resembles an action camera, but that's not it's intended purpose. It's not waterproof or incredibly durable, but it is perfect for someone who wants to carry around a tiny and versatile 4K video camera that's perfect for capturing family video, vacation video, vlogging or live streaming.

The Pocket 3 features a tiny camera that's mounted on a three-axis gimbal, so any video that's recorded will look incredibly smooth. Thanks to its one-inch CMOS sensor, this camera is able to record 4K video at up to 120fps. The Osmo Pocket 3 also takes still images. The camera itself has a two-inch OLED color touchscreen that rotates. This screen features a maximum brightness of 700 nits, so it's easy to see in sunlight.

Not only is this camera incredibly easy to operate, thanks to its intuitive user interface, but the photos and video content it's able to capture and store on a microSD memory card are visually stunning and detailed. The entire camera weighs less than 6.4 ounces and easily fits in a hand or in a pocket when it's not being used.

Give someone's TV a major sound enhancement: Bose Smart Ultra soundbar

Bose

One of the biggest problems with most big screen TVs -- whether they're 55 inches, 85 inches or anywhere in between -- is that their sound quality often leaves a lot to be desired. It's simply not up to par with a TV's impressive picture quality. The easiest remedy for this (and to create a more cinematic and immersive viewing experience within a home) is to connect a soundbar to the TV.

The new Bose Smart Ultra soundbar is the company's latest and most advanced model, designed to work seamlessly with virtually any TV. Utilizing artificial intelligence and Dolby Atmos technology, it can replicate surround sound without requiring a separate subwoofer and rear speakers, though these can be added for an authentic surround sound experience.

This soundbar also offers a special dialogue mode, so if someone has trouble hearing the voices in a TV show or movie when there's music and sound effects also playing, this feature enhances the dialog in a way that makes it much clearer, so it's easier to hear and understand. The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar connects to a TV via an HDMI or optical audio cable. While the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar might look like every other soundbar from the outside, this one has proprietary Bose technology on the inside that will immediately and dramatically enhance someone's TV viewing experience, regardless of what they're watching.

For the person who's constantly misplacing things: Apple AirTags

Walmart

If you know an Apple user who is constantly forgetting where they left their wallet, purse, TV remote, eyeglass case, keys or just about any other item, an Apple AirTag is the perfect stocking stuffer. These small Bluetooth trackers are 1.6-inches wide and 0.31-inches thick and can be inserted into a purse, backpack, eyeglass case, wallet, or luggage. There are also optional AirTag holders that make it easy to attach an AirTag with various other items.

When an item that the AirTag is associated with gets misplaced, an iPhone can be used to track it if it's within close proximity. Or, the AirTag can send an alert to your iPhone if someone accidentally leaves an item with the AirTag behind.

However, where this tracker really comes in handy is when it's placed in Lost Mode. When this happens, Apple is able to use the global network of iPhone users to help someone locate their missing item (and AirTag). This happens automatically, anonymously and in the background.

When any other iPhone user comes into close proximity to the lost item (linked with the AirTag), the item owner's phone receives a message containing it's exact location. However, if someone discovers the lost item and taps their iPhone to the AirTag, the person who found the item can receive a message that displays the item owner's contact information, so it can be returned. AirTags are not GPS trackers. These small devices rely on Bluetooth. However, they work well if the missing item is still in close proximity or in areas that are heavily populated with other iPhone users (of which there are 1.46 billion+ of them around the world).

Give someone animated art or share a favorite video clip: Infinite Objects

Infinite Objects

Digital picture frames are nothing new, but what Infinite Objects offers is something truly unique. It's the ideal gift for someone who likes tech, but is difficult to shop for. Instead of displaying a series still digital images, these contemporary looking acrylic frames can either continuously display an animated piece of art that you pre-select, or a favorite video clip. This content gets permanently loaded into the frame, so there's no internet connection necessary. Simply turn on the frame and it displays the video clip or artwork that's been installed into it.

The Infinite Object frames are definitely conversation starters. The person you give it to will never get bored looking at it. These frames make an excellent piece of decor for a desk, nightstand, bookcase, or when it's hung on a wall. Choose between a five-, seven-, or 10-inch frame in acrylic, or a five- or seven-inch frame in bamboo. When placing your order, you can upload your own video clip that's up to 30 minutes in length and at least 1,024 x 576 pixel resolution (in MP4 or MOV format).

Instead of your own video, Infinite Objects offers hundreds of visually interesting animated artworks to choose from. Or, if the frame's recipient owns an NTF, that piece of digital art can be printed to the frame. Pricing starts at $79 and goes up to $450 for the larger size frame that displays a piece limited edition animated artwork.

For birdwatchers and anyone with a terrace or backyard: Bird Buddy

Amazon

You don't need to be a "birder" to appreciate having a bird feeder in your yard or on your porch. The Bird Buddy looks like a traditional bird feeder, but it has some fun technology built in, including a camera and Wi-Fi connectivity. The camera offers a close-up and detailed "bird's eye" view of all birds that visit the feeder. Anyone can watch the live video feed from an internet-connected smartphone or tablet, record the video, or take still images.

As birds visit the feeder, the Bird Buddy app instantly identifies and provides information about the bird species on your mobile device. Its extensive database includes over 1,000 species. The integrated solar-powered camera eliminates the need for battery replacement or recharging.

The feeder features a motion sensor, alerting your smartphone to activity and capturing photos of visiting birds for later viewing. Simply connect the feeder to your home's Wi-Fi, load it with up to 3.8 cups of birdseed, and hang it on a tree or mount it on a pole, wall or fence. The feeder, measuring 8 x 8 x 10 inches and weighing 3.59 pounds (excluding birdseed), is weather-resistant and constructed from recycled plastic.

Why we choose it: The Bird Buddy is the perfect gift for anyone, regardless of age, who enjoys watching wild birds and learning about them. It's user-friendly, making it accessible even to those who aren't tech-savvy.

For the movie fan: Nanoleaf 4D screen mirror and light strip

Nanoleaf

This smart lighting system, equipped with a camera, syncs with your TV to display immersive, dynamic colors. Over 50 LEDs create stunning visual effects across ten separate zones per meter, thanks to a tiny camera that optimizes real-time color selection.

The LEDs, which can accurately display more than 16 million colors, are integrated into a light strip that comes in two sizes -– one for TVs up to 65 inches, and the other for TVs up to 85 inches. Either light strip can be trimmed to fit perfectly behind the TV it's being used with. And when someone isn't watching TV, the lights are adjustable using the Nanoleaf mobile or desktop app, voice commands, or the included remote control.

Choose from four screen mirror modes when watching TV, movies, sports or gaming to control light immersion. Sync with music for a fun audio-visual light show. With a 25,000+ hour lifetime, this gift promises years of enjoyment. Plus, you can expand it with Nanoleaf's other smart lighting systems for seamless synchronization.

Why we choose it: There are many LED smart light strips on the market, but this one easily mounts to any TV, is made from quality components, and can create an immersive viewing experience that's visually stunning. The whole setup is also very easy to operate and offers a wide range of ways it can be used beyond when just watching TV.

For the techie who can't cook: Brava smart oven

Brava

Preparing restaurant quality meals can be a hassle, especially if the person in charge doesn't know how to cook. That's where smart technology comes in. The Brava smart oven has all sorts of technology that helps makes preparing elaborate meals incredibly simple. This device is not your run-of-the-mill convection oven. It's actually 10 devices packed into one countertop unit.

The Brava smart oven can serve as a traditional convection oven, air fryer, toaster, slow cooker, reheater, dehydrator, rice cooker and more. It also roasts and bakes. And best of all, you don't need to know anything about cooking, baking or technology to prepare incredibly tasty meals using your own groceries. There's no meal subscription plan to sign up for. The "smart" aspect of this device has more than 7,000 customizable cooking programs that are quickly searchable and selectable using the mobile app. The oven is able to perfectly prepare three core ingredients (including a protein and vegetables) at the same time, with no need to flip or rotate food as it's cooking.

The Brava smart oven revolutionizes cooking by preparing meals 2 to 4 times faster than traditional methods and ensuring perfect results with technology. Just choose a recipe, place raw, frozen, or pre-cooked ingredients on a tray, press a button, and let the oven handle the rest. It notifies you when your meal is ready via smartphone. This versatile oven can cook various dishes, making meal options limitless, and cleanup is a breeze.

Why we choose it: The Brava smart oven is ideal for someone who lives alone or for a couple that needs to prepare enough food for a single meal, without generating waste or having to store leftovers. It's incredibly simple to use, and the types of meals, snacks and desserts this smart oven can prepare is practically limitless.

For the frequent traveler: Allocacoc Power Cube

Amazon

Anyone who travels a lot or works remotely from hotels, airports or coffeeshops knows that finding enough power outlets to keep a laptop computer and multiple mobile devices charged can be a huge challenge.

That's where the Power Cube comes in handy. This 2.25 by 2.52 inch cube contains four power outlets and two USB Type-A ports, a surge protector and a 10-foot cable that plugs into a single electrical outlet. This makes it compact enough to travel with, but versatile enough to provide multiple power outlets when and where they're needed. This truly is a "must have" tool for frequent travelers. And at just $35, it's more on the affordable side too.

Why we choose it: Power Cube is easier to carry around than a traditional power strip and extension cord.

There's also a similar version of the Power Cube that's configured with five outlets and a 4.9-foot power cable (but no USB ports).

For the laptop computer user: Espresso portable monitor

Amazon

For anyone who spends a lot of time working on their laptop computer, the Espresso portable monitor provides one important feature -- it can double your screen real estate. This can allow the user to be more productive and more easily multitask.

Its 13.3-inch touchscreen display offers 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It also works with any Windows laptop or MacBook. It's a plug-and-play monitor that has built-in speakers and two USB Type-C ports. The monitor takes just seconds to set up (with no special software or drivers required) and it's powered using a single USB Type-C cable that connects to the computer. Since it's a touchscreen, the Espresso portable monitor works with a stylus too.

There are several key features that set the Espresso portable monitor apart from others. It's lightweight (1.5 pounds) and thin (just 0.2 inches). It also comes with a screen protector for use when traveling. Plus, it has an optional adjustable stand that attaches to the back of the monitor using magnets, making it one of the very few portable monitors with height and viewing angle adjustability. We highly recommend getting this monitor and optional stand together, so it can accommodate anyone's work habits. The monitor can be used in landscape or portrait mode, which expands its versatility. Oh, and this portable monitor can be used with most smartphones and gaming consoles too.

Why we choose it: For anyone who needs a portable monitor, this one offers just about every key feature someone could want. It has a maximum brightness of 300 nits and can display 16.2 million colors.

For the coffee lover: Keurig K-Cafe smart single serve coffee maker

Amazon

Do you know someone who loves coffee and spends a fortune at Starbucks or their favorite coffee shop? Well, here's a smart coffee maker that allows someone to enjoy a really good cup of coffee that's custom made to their personal taste and specifications. The Keurig K-Cafe smart single serve coffee maker is the ideal gift for caffeine addicts. It works with any of Keurig's K-Cups and has an integrated milk frother, allowing it to prepare coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, hot cocoa or tea. Users can also choose between preparing hot beverages or brewing them over ice.

What makes this a "smart" coffee maker, you ask? Well, it runs using a mobile app and immediately identifies whatever K-Cup is inserted into it. The coffee maker then adjusts its internal settings accordingly to bring out the flavor of the K-Cup's contents. Using MultiStream technology, for each beverage, it's possible to select the strength of the brew, as the coffee maker saturates the coffee grounds to extract the full flavor and aroma.

Users can select their mug/cup size (between 2 or 4-ounce coffee shots, or a 6, 8, 10 or 12-ounce cup). This countertop coffee maker can prepare a wide range of specialty drinks and even keeps track of a home's K-Cup inventory. When a specific flavor or variety is running low, the machine will automatically order more K-Cups (at a discount), so nobody in the household ever runs out of their favorite flavor or blend. Perhaps the biggest perk of the Keurig K-Cafe smart single serve coffee maker is the time and money it saves compared to constantly going to your favorite cafes.

Why we choose it: From a technology standpoint, we found the Keurig K-Cafe smart single serve coffee maker to be easy to use. It offers a huge variety of hot and cold beverages options. It also gives users multiple options to customize their favorite drinks.

For the avid reader and notetaker: Amazon Scribe



Amazon

For someone who enjoys reading, the Amazon Scribe is a full-featured Kindle e-reader that has been one of our top picks since it was first released. The 10.2-inch PaperWhite display mimics the look of paper and is visible in any lighting situation -– from direct sunlight to a dark room. With its 16GB of internal storage, this e-reader has enough space to hold thousands of eBooks or hundreds of audiobooks. Whether you purchase audiobooks one at a time or subscribe to Audible, simply pair wireless earbuds or headphones with the Scribe and whomever is listening will become immersed in the audio content.

Measuring 7.7 x 9.0 x 0.22 inches and weighing in at just 15.3 ounces, what sets Scribe apart from other e-readers is that it comes with a stylus, allowing someone to use this device as a digital note taking tool. Not only can the user create an unlimited number of digital notebooks, but each can contain any number of individual digital pages (containing notes or sketches). It's also possible to annotate eBook content, as well as any PDF documents imported into the device.

All of the key features someone could want from an e-reader and digital notebook are bundled into the Scribe, including 35 LEDs to ensure the screen is bright and easy to read in dark areas. The touchscreen display's resolution is 300 pixels-per-inch and the rechargeable battery literally lasts for weeks. The Scribe makes the perfect gift for someone who enjoys reading and listening to audiobooks. It also serves as a productivity tool for note taking and managing to-do lists.

Why we choose it: Scribe enhances e-reading with added functionality while staying portable and lightweight for comfortable extended reading or note-taking. It connects to Wi-Fi, allowing direct eBook, audiobook, or PDF file transfers without a computer. Notes can be easily shared or automatically synced with your computer.

For the aspiring writer: Freewrite Traveler

Amazon

Is there someone you know who dreams of becoming a novelist or book author? Well, if they have trouble staying focused when they sit down to write on their desktop or laptop computer, because they constantly get bombarded by alerts, alarms, notifications, incoming emails and the urge to check their social media account, then the Freewrite Traveler is the dedicated digital writing tool they need.

This is a portable digital typewriter and that's it. It allows someone to focus exclusively on their writing, with no digital distractions. In fact, the Freewrite Traveler does not even use a full-featured word processor, so there are no restrictions related to formatting text or worrying about spelling and grammar checkers (until the editing process). The purpose of this portable device is to allow someone to simply focus on their writing and allow their creativity to flow freely.

As documents are created, they automatically sync with a cloud-based service (such as Google Drive, Dropbox, or Evernote), so they can be viewed, edited, printed or shared on a computer using any full featured word processor or text editor. Like popular e-readers, the Freewrite Traveler relies on an e-ink display that can be easily seen in bright light (including sunlight) or in a dark room. The screen does not cause eye fatigue and is virtually glare-free. The full-size keyboard uses responsive scissor switch keys, which makes typing smooth, more accurate and comfortable. And because the device is small (about half the size of a traditional laptop computer), lightweight (1.6 pounds) and its battery lasts up to four weeks, someone can get their writing done virtually anywhere.

Why we choose it: The Freewrite Traveler is a great gift for accomplished or aspiring novelists, poets and authors who want a comfortable and distraction-free writing experience they can use whenever inspiration comes to them. Who knows, someone who receives this as a gift might be so grateful, they dedicate their next novel to you.

For nostalgic music lovers: Victrola Eastwood Signature 3-speed turntable



Amazon

In today's digital age, streaming music via the Internet is the norm for anyone with a computer, smartphone, smartwatch, or smart speaker. Old formats like records, 8-track tapes, cassette tapes, CDs, and MP3 players are now considered obsolete. However, for those who cherish the memories of sitting by a record player, spinning vinyl records, and delving into the album's liner notes, these experiences can now be relived.

Surprise someone with the Victrola record player, and watch their excitement as they retrieve their cherished albums from the attic or basement to revisit those nostalgic moments. The Victrola Eastwood Signature turntable offers three speeds and built-in speakers, providing everything needed to play records right out of the box, except for the records themselves. The setup takes just minutes, allowing you to enjoy any 33 ⅓, 45, or 78 RPM vinyl record.

The internal stereo speakers are also Bluetooth-enabled, so music can be wirelessly sent to other external speakers. The turntable weighs 9.63 pounds, making it easy to move from room to room. While the sound quality this turntable offers is good, it's not for a true audiophile. But what do you expect for around $150? If someone can't find their old records, a vast selection of new ones (from classic or contemporary artists and bands) can be ordered online from Victrola or many other online-based record store.

Why we choose it: The Victrola Eastwood Signature is an affordable and fun gift for someone who appreciates vinyl records (or to introduce this way of listening to music to someone from a younger generation). The turntable is easy to use, rather portable and has Bluetooth-enabled stereo speakers built in.

For carrying around a laptop computer: Timbuk2 Custom messenger bag

TimBuk2

TimBuk2 is a San Francisco-based company that makes high-quality messenger bags, luggage and backpacks that are durable and come in a wide range of sizes and color combinations. However, instead of choosing a pre-made bag to give to someone as a gift (which you can certainly do), the Timbuk2 website has a bag design tool that allows anyone with a computer to custom-design their own messenger bag–-which will then be created and sent to their home within days.

To give a custom messenger bag to someone as a gift, get them a digital gift card from the TimBuk2 website for $150 (or more). The recipient will be able to redeem that gift card online and then choose the style, colors and accessories incorporated into their custom bag. For example, a padded laptop sleeve can be added to a messenger bag, along with a drink holder pocket and an upgraded padded shoulder strap.

Why we choose it: Not only are the TikBuk2 bags functional and versatile, they're also well made and designed to last for years. Even the smaller size messenger bags can hold a laptop computer in a padded compartment, while keeping other belongings well organized and easily accessible. Plus, someone can have as much fun designing their own bag as they will using it during their day-to-day adventures.

For easily showcasing digital photos: Skylight frame



Amazon

Do you know someone who is not at all tech savvy and who isn't active on social media, like your mother-in-law or grandmother? Well, the Skylight digital photo frame is the perfect gift. It's simple to set up. Once it's connected to a home's Wi-Fi, anyone who is invited to can email the frame photos or video clips, from anywhere in the world, using their smartphone, tablet or computer. The frame actually comes with its own unique email address which makes sending content to it as easy as sending an email. Once delivered, the frame starts displaying the images within a minute or two and then adds the new images to its constantly playing digital slideshow.

The Skylight frame offers a 10-inch, high-resolution (1,2080 x 800 pixel) touchscreen display and has enough internal storage to hold more than 8,000 images. The frame surrounding the screen comes in black, silver, white or gold. From the settings menu, the frame can be set to an always on mode, or follow a predetermined schedule to automatically turn itself on and off.

One handy feature is the frame's "gift mode." It allows for someone to remotely pre-configure the frame and deliver initial photos to it, so all the recipient needs to do is take it out of the box and plug it in. Then, as photos or video clips are displayed, someone can swipe forwards or backwards to scroll through the stored images. Otherwise, they'll be displayed as part of an animated slideshow at the speed the user selects. One other great thing about this digital frame is that there's no ongoing subscription associated with it. Please note that the area where the frame is placed must have a continuous Internet connection via Wi-Fi to be able to receive images.

Why we choose it: The Skylight frame can be pre-configured remotely. Invited friends and family can then email photos directly to the frame.

For the wellness fan: The Oura ring

Oura

Many smartphones and smartwatches come equipped with sensors to monitor various aspects of health, such as sleep patterns, stress levels and daily activity. However, these devices can be bulky and not always convenient to carry. Enter the Oura ring, a stylish 24/7 health tracker worn on your finger. It can monitor sleep, workouts, menstrual cycles, and more, with a battery life of up to a week and easy recharging using the provided charger.

Once users select their ring size and design on the Oura website, they receive their ring, which can be set up in minutes through the Oura mobile app. This ring keeps tabs on heart rate, body temperature, blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, activity, stress, and sleep patterns. It securely and wirelessly transfers this data to the user's smartphone for analysis and storage. The Oura app, available on iOS, Android, and Apple Watch, provides insights into health, fitness, and sleep patterns, allowing users to track their progress and check various results based on their chosen metrics.

Users can share data with Apple Health, Google Fit, and various other health and fitness apps for comprehensive analysis and insights. We love the Oura ring not only for its style and color options but also for its user-friendliness and comfort, weighing less than most traditional jewelry. To fully utilize the Oura ring, users will need an ongoing $5.99 per month subscription.

Why we choose it: The Oura ring can comfortably be worn 24/7, including in the shower, bathtub, or while swimming. It's available in two styles and a variety of colors. This is a great gift for someone who has trouble sleeping or who wants (or needs) to keep better tabs on their health and activity level. It's much more convenient to use than similar functionality that's offered by a smartwatch or activity tracker, because it can unobtrusively be worn all day and night on a finger.

For the adventurer: GoPro Hero 12 Black action camera

GoPro

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is our top pick for best action camera of 2023. It can be attached to a person or equipment and capture stunning and immersive content using a wide angle lens. The small size and durability of the camera makes it ideal for capturing photos or videos while engaged in intense activities like skiing, surfing, scuba diving, biking or skydiving. However, it can just as easily be used as a compact camera to take along on vacation.

Using the new easy sontrol mode, the GoPro Hero 12 Black can emulate an easy-to-use, point-and-shoot camera that can switch between taking still images at 27MP and HD video at up to 5.3K (30fps) resolution. The camera also offers a variety of unique shooting modes that allow it to capture vivid and clear content in almost any lighting situation and in locations where you'd never take a traditional camera or use the cameras built into your smartphone (like underwater or in hot or cold temperatures).

Beyond the core capabilities of the camera itself, what sets the GoPro Hero 12 Black apart from other action cameras is the vastness of the GoPro ecosystem, which includes dozens of optional mods, mounts and accessories, a dedicated cloud-based service for content storage and a powerful mobile app. The Quik app can be used to remotely control the camera, view and edit photos or videos and then share that content in a variety of ways-–all without needing a computer. Be sure to check out our full review of the GoPro Hero 12 Black to learn more about it.

Why we choose it: The GoPro Hero 12 Black is easy to use, offers an extended battery life (compared to previous models) and can be used in a wide range of situations. It does a great job capturing vacation memories, but can also be used to record hands-free, pro-quality photos or videos while the user is simultaneously engaged in various activities. This makes it the perfect gift for someone who is adventurous or who loves to travel.

For the person with multiple devices: Zagg / Morphie 4-in-1 wireless charging pad

Amazon

For those juggling multiple mobile devices such as work and personal smartphones, smartwatches and wireless earbuds, charging can be a hassle. Tangled cables and numerous power adapters are a common sight. The Zagg/Morphie 4-in-1 wireless charging pad is the perfect gift for such individuals.

With just one electrical outlet, it can charge up to four devices simultaneously, all without the need for any charging cables. This sleek and thin charging pad can easily find a place on a desk, tabletop or nightstand. It's compatible with iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, most Android smartphones, and other Qi-enabled smartwatches and wireless earbuds. It even boasts an additional USB Type-A port for charging a tablet with a cable.

Why we choose it: This charging pad is well made, has built in technology that protects against problems such as overcharging or overheating, and it allows for smartphones within cases (up to 3mm thick) to be charged without having to remove the case.

For your favorite smartphone photographer: ShiftCam ProGrip

Amazon

If you know someone who loves capturing memories through photos or video using their smartphone, the ShiftCam ProGrip Starter Kit will allow them to take their mobile photography or videography to the next level. This device allows a smartphone to act and feel more like a DSLR camera. While the ProGrip can be held in the user's hands, it also serves as a smartphone stand or can easily be mounted to a tripod.

The ShiftCam ProGrip works with any smartphone and offers an ergonomic grip, It allows for easily switching between portrait and landscape mode, utilizes a wireless shutter button and also serves as a wireless power bank to keep a smartphone charged throughout the day.

Why we choose it: This is an easy to use smartphone accessory that makes it easier to hold a smartphone steady and securely while taking still photos or shooting video. It works with any iPhone or Android-based smartphone.

For carrying a new iPhone in style: Mujjo full leather case

Mujjo

If you know someone who just invested in a brand new, state-of-the-art iPhone and wants to keep it safe, while allowing it tool look stylish, check out the lineup of full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather cases from Mujjo.

These cases are available in dark tan or black and made to fit any of the latest iPhones (including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max). Similar cases are also available for older iPhone models, so be sure to choose the right one.

These cases are durable, made from quality materials and look elegant. Some designs also have a built-in credit card holder and/or are MagSafe compatible.

Why we choose it: There are hundreds of case options for the iPhone, but the Mujjo cases are well-crafted from high-end materials, durable and look elegant.

Give the gift of premium audio: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

Bose

When it comes to premium noise-canceling earbuds that will work flawlessly with any smartphone, tablet, or computer that supports Bluetooth, the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are currently among the best on the market. This version of the earbuds offer a smaller, lighter and sleeker design than the older Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

In addition to utilizing the world-class adjustable active noise-canceling technology that Bose is known for, for the first time, the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds provide an immersive listening experience with spatial audio support that works with all audio. Each user's listening experience can be fully customized using the Bose Music app. Battery life is up to six hours of playtime per charge. These earbuds come with a wired charging case, but a wireless charging case is sold separately.

In addition to making music, podcasts, or audiobooks sound amazing -- and being able to block out ambient noise from the outside world -- these earbuds do an incredible job making hands-free calls sound crystal clear (even if you're walking outside in the middle of a city). And yes, these earbuds are water and sweat resistant (IPX4 rated), so they can be worn while working out.

Why we choose it: We love the advanced noise-canceling capabilities of these wireless earbuds. Their new design that makes them smaller and lighter than previous models.

A gift that goes airborne: DJI Air 3

Amazon

There are plenty of inexpensive drones designed for kids and even plenty of affordable options for adults, but if you're looking to give someone a premium drone with a slew of cutting-edge features, the new DJI Air 3 is the perfect gift option.

This is a compact drone that comes with a handheld remote control unit with a built in, full-color display. Integrated into the drone is a 4K (60fps) resolution video camera that's also able to capture still images at an impressive 48MP resolution. Pilots can freely switch between a medium telephoto and wide-angle lens camera during flight and take advantage of HDR to capture amazing detail and vibrant colors in the aerial content that's shot.

This particular drone bundle comes with everything needed to start flying, including three rechargeable batteries and a three battery charging hub. The DJI Air 3 offers up to 46 minutes of continuous flight time and omnidirectional obstacle sensing and avoidance technology. It has a flight range of 12.4 miles.

Why we choose it: Thanks to advanced obstacle avoidance, even complete beginners can quickly learn to successfully pilot the DJI Air 3 and maneuver it like a pro while capturing high-resolution video or photos.

A capable smartwatch for Android users: TicWatch Pro 5

Amazon

If you want to gift an Android smartphone user something they'll use daily for improved productivity, health and organization, consider one of the latest Android phone compatible smartwatches. While we're fans of the Google Pixel Watch 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the folks at Mobvoi have recently introduced a comparably priced smartwatch option, called the TicWatch Pro 5.

This new smartwatch runs using Google's WearOS operating system and is powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor. It offers rotating crown navigation, an up to 80-hour battery life and is waterproof (5 ATM rated). It's also full of pre-installed apps and features that allow it to be customized and easily fit into the wearer's lifestyle.

For health and fitness minded people, TicWatch 5 offers more than 100 sports modes, built in GPS, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, stress monitoring and heart rate monitoring. It also measures things like distance traveled and calories burned. And with it's built in microphone and speaker, it can be used for hands-free calling, or to stream music and more. Additional features include a compass and barometer, so it's ideal for an outdoor enthusiast too.

Why we choose it: The TicWatch Pro 5 is a viable alternative to other popular smartwatches for Android smartphone users.

For a remote worker: Moft-Z laptop computer portable sit-stand desk

Amazon

For a remote worker who tends to set up their portable office wherever they happen to be, such as in an airport, coffee shop or on their dining room table, the Moft-Z laptop computer sit-stand desk is not only lightweight and easy to carry around, but when it's unfolded, the user gets an ergonomically angled laptop computer stand that has four possible angle adjustments. Even better, it can go from a laptop stand for use when sitting at a table or desk, to a stand that can be used from that flat surface while standing up.

The Moft-Z unfolds and is ready to use in less than 15 seconds. It's available in four colors and has a weight capacity of 22 pounds. This is more than enough to safely hold any laptop computer. The design of the Moft-Z is brilliantly simple to use, yet complex in its design. It makes remote working much more comfortable.

Meanwhile, if the person you're shopping for doesn't need the stand-up option built into the stand, the Moft Invisible Slip Laptop Stand ($24.99) uses adhesive to attach to the bottom of any laptop computer and then quickly unfolds to position the computer at the ideal typing and viewing angle -- either 15- or 25-degrees. This unit weighs just three ounces. The material uses is a mere 2.82mm thick. This version of the stand accommodates laptop computers up to 16-inches wide and that weigh up to 11 pounds.

Why we choose it: This is a wonderful and unique gift for someone who works remotely using a laptop computer It provides a more comfortable (and ergonomic) typing and viewing position. Either the Moft-Z or Moft Invisible Slip Laptop Stand fold up and are easy to transport. Both products can be set up on any flat surface in seconds.

For the frequent video caller: Lumecube Edge Light 2.0 Base Edition

LumeCube

Taking the traditional desk lamp to the next level, the Lumecube Edge Light 2.0 Base Edition is a contemporary looking light fixture that is fully adjustable. It's possible to adjust the light's arm to change its height, move around the circular LED light to a specific angle, and adjust the brightness and color temperature of the light itself.

Light temperature can be adjusted between 2700K ad 7500K, while brightness can be adjusted from zero up to 700 lumens. Light emanates from a circular LED with a six-inch diameter. The weighted base keeps it firmly in place.

Perhaps the best use of this desk lamp, thanks to its adjustability, is as a replacement for a ring light when participating in a video call or virtual meeting. When positioned toward someone's face while they're sitting at a desk, the Edge Light provides even lighting.

Why we choose it: We love the overall design and versatility of the Lumecube Edge Light 2.0 Base Edition because it offers so many adjustment options. It comes fully assembled.

For the audiophile in your life: Bowers & Wilkins Px8 headphones

Amazon

When shopping for noise cancelling headphones for someone special in your life, you literally have hundreds of options. One of our top picks in our recent coverage of the best over-the-ear noise cancelling headphones are the Bowers & Wilkins Px8s. Make no mistake, these are premium headphones in every sense of the word. They offer superior audio quality, top-notch noise cancellation and an absolutely gorgeous design that exudes comfort and elegance.

The person you give these headphones to won't ever want to take them off. When not listening to audio, they block out ambient noise and allow someone to simply enjoy peace and quiet, even if they're in the middle of a noisy office or aboard an airplane. However, when they listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks or other audio, they can use a mobile app to customize the audio EQ settings. What they'll hear is consistently crystal clear, rich and robust audio.

These headphones offer Carbon Cone drive units that are specifically designed to reduce distortion and improve clarity. While the audio quality is about as good as it gets utilizing a Bluetooth wireless connection with a sound source, the audio quality is even better when using a wired connection.

A total of six microphones are used to improve the performance of the headphone's noise cancellation, while also ensuring hands-free voice calls sound as crisp and clear as possible. Battery life is up to 30 hours of continuous playback.

Why we choose it: The Px8 headphones are designed using the highest quality components and materials. Bowers & Wilkins also offers the slightly less expensive (and newly updated) Px7 S2e headphones ($400 on Amazon). These also fall into the premium category and were a top pick by our in-house audio experts.

For the Super Mario Bros. fan: Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition

Nintendo

For the gamer in your life who grew up playing Super Mario Bros. games and never outgrew it, the limited edition Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition and the new "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" game are the perfect combo.

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is a 2D side-scrolling adventure that's not a sequel or remake. It's a brand-new and original game that's suitable for all ages. It's also fun and challenging, even for adults. Check out our full review of Super Mario Bros. Wonder" to discover why we believe it's one of very best Nintendo Switch games ever released.

And for the video game collector, the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition pays homage to the Super Mario Bros. game franchise with a Switch, dock and Joy-Con controller that all showcase Mario's iconic red color. This particular version of the Switch won't be available for long, so snag one right away for your favorite gamer. We predict they'll sell out well before Christmas.

Why we choose it: "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" takes full advantage of the Nintendo Switch's power and capabilities to deliver a visually beautiful, colorful, often whimsical and challenging game that's truly one of the best Nintendo has ever released. And to celebrate the popularity of Super Mario Bros., Nintendo released a limited edition Nintendo Switch game console (sold separately) that true fans of this game franchise will appreciate.

If you're looking for more gift ideas for Nintendo fans, we compiled a roundup of awesome Nintendo-themed gift ideas that gamers of all ages will absolutely love.

For someone who often loses their eyeglasses: Tag8 Dolphin Smart Spec Finder

Amazon

In any given day, how often do you hear a loved one ask, "Have you seen my glasses?" Well, you can put a stop to their misplaced eyeglasses using the Tag8 Dolphin Smart Spec Finder. This is a tiny Bluetooth tracker device that easily attaches to the arm. Using a special mobile app (for the iPhone or an Android-based smartphone), someone can track the location of their glasses.

This device uses a rechargeable battery that lasts up to one month. It can locate misplaced eyeglasses from up to 230 feet away. The tracker also has other integrated features that make keeping tabs on the location of eyeglasses much easier.

Why we choose it: This is the ideal gift for anyone who constantly puts down their eyeglasses and forgets where they left them. It works with all prescription and non-prescription eyewear, including sunglasses.

Help'em look their best during video calls: Obsbot Tiny 2

Amazon

Most computers and all smartphones and tablets these days come equipped with a built-in webcam. However, for someone who spends a lot of time participating in video calls, virtual meetings or live streams, the resolution and sound quality of that web cam might not be good enough. There's where the Obsbot Tiny 2 webcam comes in.

This webcam is loaded with useful features, but most importantly, it offers 4K resolution (at up to 60fps), so the person using it can look their absolute best when on camera. And because the camera's mount allows it to rotate on its own with the help of AI, it automatically keeps the subject in the center of the frame. This makes it ideal for meetings or live streaming performances.

The Obsbot Tiny 2 webcam responds to voice commands and hand gestures, so the person who's on camera can have it zoom in, zoom out or follow them without having to tinker with any controls. If someone doesn't feel like they're looking their absolute best, the webcam's Beauty mode will digitally enhance someone's appearance.

Why we choose it: This webcam is loaded with useful features and works with any Windows or MacOS-based laptop or desktop computer. It's the perfect gift for someone who spends a lot of time participating in virtual calls or meetings.

The perfect laptop/tablet combo for someone on the go: Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 2-in-1 laptop computer

Lenovo

Most laptop computer users are accustomed to using a device with just one screen and a keyboard. However, that's quickly becoming an old school design. The new Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a 2-in-1 laptop computer that features two, beautiful 13.3-inch OLED displays and a detachable keyboard. It's powered using a 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor and an integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU. (You can further configure the computer during the purchasing process.)

This unique computer design gives users the ability to position the Yoga Book 9i in a virtually unlimited number of positions. Thus, it's possible to run two apps at once (each on a full size screen), run one app on an extra-large screen, or place the detachable keyboard directly over one screen to use it like a traditional laptop. Or, simply flip one of the keyboards over and use the Yoga Book 9i as a powerful, Windows-based tablet. Since the Yoga Book 9i supports a stylus, it's possible to handwrite or draw directly on the screen when using compatible apps.

The two OLED displays are ideal for anything that showcases detailed graphics, including working with or watching video, viewing or editing digital photos, or playing games. You won't find a better laptop for streaming movies, since the speakers built into this device were designed by Bowers & Wilkins and support Dolby Atmos.

Why we choose it: The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i offers a unique design with incredible versatility. For someone who relies heavily on their laptop computer or tablet, but would benefit from the dramatic productivity boost that working simultaneously with two 13.3-inch OLED displays offers, this is the ideal 2-in-1 laptop computer option.

For the computer user suffering from eye strain or fatigue: Gamer Advantage Inferno glasses

Gamer Advantage

Gamer Advantage is an eyewear company offering unique prescription and non-prescription eyewear that uses specialized lenses designed to block blue light, decrease eye fatigue and improve focus while using computer screens. These special lenses can also reduce the frequency of headaches and migraines, plus help the body naturally produce more melatonin (which can lead to better sleep).

Depending on how much time someone spends everyday looking at a screen or monitor, Gamer Advantage has three lens variations. All will greatly reduce glare. While this eyewear is highly functional, it's also very stylish. Ten different frame styles are available and most offer several frame color options.

Why we choose it: These eyeglasses make the ideal gift for someone who spends a lot of time in front of a computer screen, mobile device display, television or monitor. The frames are stylish, while the specialized lenses protect the wearer's eyes. Even with prescription lenses, the glasses are affordably priced.

