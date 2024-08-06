The best 65-inch TVs of 2024 offer a sharp picture and theater-worthy sound

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sony

For an average size room, you can't go wrong with one of the latest 65-inch TVs. Any of the models in this roundup can provide a sharp and vibrant picture on a screen large enough to nicely showcase your favorite TV shows, sports, movies, games and more.

Just about every major TV brand — including LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sony and Roku — offer 65-inch smart TVs that provide 4K UHD resolution (or higher) with a 120Hz refresh rate (or higher) and speakers that generate clear and room-filling sound. While the tech in the latest 65-inch TVs keeps getting better, prices continue to drop. So, whatever your budget, finding the perfect TV is easier than ever.

If you're looking for a larger size smart TV for your home, check out our updated coverage of the best 75-inch TVs.

What is the best 65-inch smart TV?

These top-rated TVs run in price from anywhere between $400 and $4,800. Most of our picks feature 4K resolution, but as you're about to discover, if you really want a 65-inch TV that's on the cutting edge, there are some very compelling 8K resolution options, too.

Best 65" TV overall: LG 65" OLED Evo G4

LG

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz for gaming) | Operating System: WebOS 24 | Max. Brightness: 3,000 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, USB, Ethernet | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 | Key features: Filmmaker mode, Dolby Atmos, AI upscaling, Multi-view, Gallery mode, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, ThinQ app support | Speakers: 4.2 channel | Overall dimensions: 56.7 x 32.5 x 1 inches (without stand) | Weight: 52.5 pounds

When it comes to LG's 2024 models of its G4 Series smart TVs, bigger is better. This new TV lineup replaces the 2023 G3 series. Choose between a 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch, or 97-inch model -- all of which offer stunning picture quality that takes full advantage of the latest OLED display technology. For an average size room, this 65-inch model offers excellent picture quality and a generous selection of high-end features.

These beauties offer more than 8 million self-lit pixels to showcase brighter, more accurate and more vivid colors than ever before -- 100% color volume with 100% color fidelity. This series of TVs is 150% brighter than the B4 series TVs from just a few years ago. And these latest TVs offer a faster and more powerful processor with even better AI upscaling.

These 4K Ultra HD TVs feature a 3,840-by-2,160 pixel resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Each supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, plus LG's OLED Motion technology that ensures fast-moving content (like live sports or an action movie) appears smooth. That's all thanks to LG's a11 AI Processor 4K and the robust WebOS 24 operating system.

One feature we love: The TV's enhanced multi-view capabilities let you watch four things at once. And the TV's internal speakers offer 4.2 channels (that include down-firing speakers) with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. So even without a soundbar, you can expect impressive sound to complement the premium picture.

Most popular 65" TV with our readers: 2024 Samsung's Frame (LS03D)

Samsung

Display type: QLED (Matte finish) | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate:120Hz | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: 670 nits | HDR Support: Quantum HDR, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, Ethernet, USBm, Optical, Ex-Link | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 | Key features: Matte finish (non-reflective) displays, Interchangeable bezels, Dolby Atmos, Pantone validated, Art mode, One Connect Box support, Solar powered remote, Brightness and motion sensor, GameHub | Speakers: 2.0.2 channel | Overall dimensions: 57.4 x 32.8 x 1 inches (without stand) | Weight: 49.4 pounds

Powered by the Tizen OS that gives you easy access to your favorite shows, movies and more, the 2024 edition of the 65-inch Frame continues to offer some unique perks. The TV rocks a thin bezel and a customizable picture frame. So when the TV is on your wall, it looks like a piece of artwork. Plus, when you're not watching anything, it automatically displays either famous works of art or your favorite digital photos. In other words, there's never just an unattractive black rectangle hanging on your wall.

This 2024 edition of the TV is Pantone-validated. This means all colors are more accurate and vivid than ever. When viewing a painting, you can see the subtle transition or blending of color and paint brush strokes, just as the artist intended. And Samsung now includes a fresh selection of 20 art pieces per month to display on the TV for free. However, if you subscribe to the art service, you get access to more than 2,500 artworks from world-famous artists.

Also, to make artwork look more realistic, the Frame uses a non-glare matte finish, which also makes TV shows or movies look more lifelike. Thanks to the Frame's slim, inch-thick design, it truly looks like a hanging picture frame –- yet it use QLED tech to showcase 4K resolution content with HDR support and Quantum Dot technology that can showcase more than a billion colors.

Connecting a console gaming system to the Frame is easy via an HDMI cable. The TV automatically adjusts its settings to each game you play. Using the Game Hub, you can pair wireless controllers with the TV and play online games from subscription services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass without a console.

The Frame continues to be the most popular TV for our readers. Choose between a handful of bezel colors and styles (sold separately) to make it fit in with your existing decor. Additional bezel designs are offered by third parties and sold through Amazon. Each attaches to the outer edge of the TV in under a minute or two and uses magnets -- no tools. If, like many of our readers, you're intrigued by what the Frame has to offer, be sure to check out our detailed hands-on review of this popular and rather unique smart TV. Plus, you can learn about 7 things I love about the new 2024 Frame TV (and 3 things I hate).

Best budget 65" TV: Roku 65" Select Series TV



Amazon

Display type: LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Operating System: RokuOS | HDR Support: HDR10+, HLG | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, Ethernet, Composite, Optical | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5 | Key features: Roku streaming built in, Voice remote, Dolby Audio support, Works with AirPlay and Google Home | Speakers: 2.1 channel (stereo) | Overall dimensions: 571. X 35.6 x 13.2 inches (without stand) | Weight: 36.6 pounds

Ideal for a guest bedroom, child's room, or anywhere you need an additional TV, the Roku 65-inch Select Series TV is an affordable smart TV option that offers an impressive 4K resolution picture and Roku streaming technology. Just connect the TV to your Wi-Fi and it's ready to stream content from all of the services you subscribe to, along with free programming from the Roku Channel.

This TV offers a bezel-less design and supports HDR10+. It also comes with a voice remote. While this is a no-frills TV, it does automatically adjust picture brightness as ambient light changes in your viewing space, so you won't need to tinker with the settings.

The remote has a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack, so someone can enjoy a private listening experience, plus the Roku app allows you to remotely control the TV using your smartphone. To achieve higher-quality and room filling audio, we recommend connecting the optional Roku Streambar Pro ($170). But for a much higher-end 65-inch TV from Roku, we recommend the Roku Pro Series 65-inch smart TV ($798), which we recently reviewed.

Best value 65" TV: Hisense Class U8 Series mini-LED ULED 4K Google TV



Hisense

Display type: Mini-LED ULED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: Up to 144Hz | Operating System: Google TV | Max. Brightness: 3,000 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, Ethernet, USB, Composite, Optical | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 | Key features: Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, Game Mode, 4K upscaling, Voice remote, Hey Google support, AirPlay, Filmmaker Mode | Speakers: 2.1.2 channels (virtual surround sound) | Overall dimensions: 57.2 x 3.31 x 3 inches (without stand | Weight: 56.4 pounds

This 2024 version of the Hisense Class U8 mini-LED ULED TV packs a lot of high-end features into a TV under $1,300. This is a 65-inch TV with a native 144Hz refresh rate. It also offers full-array local dimming, so you can expect a consistently bright and clear picture with impressive contrast and depth.

When it come to gaming, the Game Mode Pro feature makes your console games look and sound fantastic, automatically adjusting its settings to best showcase whatever you're playing. Plus online gaming is accessible directly from the TV. And when it comes to movies, the Filmmaker mode, boosted by Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound, ensures that you see and hear exactly what a director intended. If you're a fan of high-action sports, the TV's AI Sports mode does an excellent job displaying high-action content smoothly.

You can count on accurate colors, too, since the TV can showcase more than one billion of them, while providing excellent contrast. The AI HDR Enhancement feature does a nice job automatically improving color and detail in real time, regardless of what you're watching. We're also fans of the Google TV OS. It provides easy access to all of the video streaming services you subscribe to, plus voice control over the TV.

Thanks to this TV's maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, even if you're watching TV in a brightly lit viewing space, the picture quality will remain bright and sharp. This Hisense U8 smart TV is a mid-priced option that offers a really good value for the price. It's perfect for a smaller living room, average bedroom, guest room, or family room.

Best OLED 65" smart TV: Samsung S95D OLED 4K



Samsung

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz) | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: 1,700 nits | HDR Support: HDR Pro, HDR10+, HLG | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Optical, EX-Link | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 | Key features: Pantone validates color, Glare-free display, Filmmaker mode, Game Hub, 4K Ai upscaling, Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony support, One Connect support | Speakers: 4.2.2 channel | Overall dimensions: 56.8 x 32.7 x 0.4 inches (without stand) | Weight: 41.7pounds

Whatever your viewing pleasures, you can't go wrong with the 2024 Samsung S95D OLED smart TV. It runs using Samsung's Tizen operating system, so you get access to all of your favorite streaming video services using an easy to navigate interface. We love that this TV is one of the few that's Pantone-validated, so you know all of the colors will showcase lifelike accuracy, detail and brightness.

When you use this Samsung TV with any of the company's soundbars, surround-sound systems, or the new Samsung Music Frame speakers ($398 each), you can take advantage of Q-Symphony. Use the TV's internal speakers in conjunction with Samsung speakers to create more immersive sound with a broader soundstage and added intensity.

All of the other features you'd expect from a higher-end TV are also bundled into the S95D, including a stunning OLED display that's virtually glare-free. Picture quality and overall performance are top-notch. The built in speakers support Dolby Atmos, so even without a soundbar or surround sound system, you still get virtual surround sound. And even when you're not watching native 4K content, the TV does an impressive job using AI for upscaling picture quality in real time.

The S95D also gives you unlimited access to Samsung TV Plus -- free, live, on-demand programming. This is a nice complement to whatever video streaming services you already subscribe to. We're fans of this TV's Filmmaker mode and Gaming Hub, so blockbuster movies and your favorite games will always look and sound their absolute best.

If you're looking for a high-end TV that can easily become the centerpiece of a home theater system in your living room or bedroom, we highly suggest considering the 2024 Samsung S95D. It comes in a 55-inch, 65-inch, or 77-inch screen size.

Best 65" TV for sports and movies: Sony Bravia 9 65" class mini-LED QLED 4K smart TV

Amazon

Display type: QLED Mini-LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV | Max. Brightness: 4,000 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG| Main ports: 4x HDMI 2.1, HDMI eARC, 2x USB, Ethernet, Optical | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 | Key features: Displays more than one billion colors; Supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced and DTS:X; 178-degree viewing angle; CineMotion and Film Mode | Speakers: 2.2.2 channel | Overall dimensions: 56 7/8 x 32 7/8 x 1 5/16 inches (without stand) inches | Weight: 71.4 pounds

Powered by the proprietary Sony XR processor, the Sony Bravia 9 is the company's highest-end 65-inch smart TV and it's loaded with features that allow it to generate an ultra-clear and bright picture, immersive sound, and even a smooth gaming experience. Two notable features are the TV's 178-degree viewing angle and anti-glare and anti-reflection screen. So, no matter where you're sitting, you'll enjoy a bright and sharp picture.

The TV has speakers along the sides and top, so audio comes from multiple directions at once to deliver virtual cinematic surround sound, even without a soundbar. The speakers support Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and 3D Surround upscaling.

And since Sony Pictures is known for its movies, and the Sony PlayStation has a reputation for great gaming, it makes sense that the company's higher-end TV would do an impressive job with both. One sound-related feature we're impressed with is that if one person in a group has trouble hearing the content, that person can use wireless headphones to control their own listening experience, while everyone else hears audio through the TV's speakers.

Also, because the TV runs using the Google TV OS, you get an included voice remote that's compatible with Google Assistant. This allows you to control the TV, along with other smart gear in your home using voice commands. Chromecast and Apple Home/AirPlay2, as well as Alexa support are also integrated into the TV. One feature we love is that the TV uses an internal camera to detect a viewer's position in the room and then adjusts the display's brightness, sound balance and volume so their experience is optimized automatically. If you have the budget, the Sony Bravia 9 is a cutting-edge TV that offers premium performance, regardless of what type of content you're watching.

Best premium 8K 65" smart TV: Samsung QN900D Neo QLED 8K

Amazon

Display type: QLED (Mini-LED) | Resolution: 8K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (8K), Up to 240Hz (4K) | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: 2,000 nits | HDR Support: HDR 8K+, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, USB Type-A, USB Type-C, Optical | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 | Key features: Multi-view with up to 4 videos; Supports the SmartThings app; Anti-reflective display, Q-Symphony and Dolby Atmos audio support; FreeSync Premium Pro support for gaming | Speakers: 6.2.4 channel | Overall dimensions: 56.4 x 32.1 x 0.5 inches (without stand) inches | Weight: 47.6 pounds

The 2024 Samsung NEO QLED 8K (QN900D) represents the very best of what 8K and AI tech has to offer. As soon as you watch any live sporting event or your favorite blockbuster movies on this TV, you'll see exactly what we mean. We love this 8K TV for so many reasons, starting with its thin and bezel-less design. But it's the picture quality that's truly stunning.

As you watch any native 4K content, this TV upscales the visuals, so what you see are incredibly bright, vivid and accurate colors combined with fluid motion and a remarkable level of contrast and depth. When this TV relies on its upscaling capabilities, you also get visuals like you've never seen before on a consumer TV. Combine this with Dolby Atmos and object-tracking sound, and your viewing experience is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

For true sports fans who what the most fluid home viewing, this is the TV you want. A 75-inch and 85-inch version of this 2024 model 8K TV are also available. For more information about the perks of an 8K resolution TV and the most compelling reasons to buy one, read out coverage of the best 8K TVs in 2024, as well as our in-depth review of the 2024 Samsung QN900D.

How to pick the best 65-inch smart TV

Pay attention to the operating system. Some of the more popular options are Google TV, Tizen, WebOS, Roku TV and Fire TV. While the interface used by each operating system is different, all offer access to the popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+. Most also offer access to at least one voice-controlled digital assistant, such as Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. This means you can control the TV using voice commands, in addition to using the included handheld remote control.

Resolution is also important. You want a TV that supports 4K, ideally with a 120Hz refresh rate. Upscaling that utilizes AI allows the TV to automatically transform lower resolution content into a picture quality that's as close to 4K as possible. The screen's refresh rate impacts both picture quality and the smoothness of fast action scenes (like when playing games or watching sports or action movies). The best 65-inch TVs also support Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and HDR10+, which impacts the vibrancy and accuracy of the colors, as well as how much picture detail you'll see.

Many of the best 65-inch TVs offer a wide viewing angle, which means someone does not need to be sitting directly in front of the TV to enjoy seeing the highest quality picture. Keep in mind, some of the less expensive 65-inch TVs offer a narrower viewing angle, which is probably fine in a bedroom. However, if multiple people will be watching the TV in a living room, not everyone will be able to sit directly in front of the screen. When people will be sitting off to the sides, this is when a wider viewing angle is beneficial.

While you can easily find a basic 65-inch TV for less than $600, plan on spending between $1,000 and $3,000 for a high-quality TV from a premium brand. These typically offer added features, like a display with a higher maximum brightness, plenty of ports and special viewing modes for watching movies, sports or games. TVs with an OLED display will cost more.

Keep in mind, most 65-inch TVs are rather thin. This means that the built-in speaker system will be adequate (providing stereo audio), but the audio will rarely sound immersive. For this, you'll want to connect a soundbar or surround sound system to the the TV.

If you're shopping for any type of TV, we recommend checking out our coverage of the best TVs for 2024, the best TVs for video gamers and LG's gorgeous new Evo G4 and C4 OLED TVs. We've also compiled a curated collection of the best home projectors for 2024 and the best TV soundbars for 2024. All of our latest tech coverage, which is continuously updated, is here to help you.