The 6 best robot lawn mowers in 2024 are here to make your Roomba jealous

The latest robot lawn mowers, from brands like Segway, Mammotion, Worx and Husqvarna, make mowing your lawn as easy as launching a smartphone app. Sure, everyone loves a lush and perfectly manicured lawn. But few people enjoy putting in the effort to keep a lawn fresh. That's where the latest robot lawn mowers come in handy. The best news: These devices are more affordable, yet more feature-packed, than ever.

The best robot lawn mowers are also surprisingly simple to operate. They're even smart enough to avoid obstacles in or around your lawn. Preprogram them to work on a set schedule -- or even select the optimal height of the grass. You're probably already familiar with the latest robotic vacuums and mops for inside your home. Well, here's your chance to tap the power of robotics to enhance your outdoor living space, too.

If you have a lawn that's at least one acre and you'd prefer to do the mowing yourself, check out our roundup of the five best riding lawn mowers in 2024.

What are the best robot lawn mowers in 2024?

Our in-house team of consumer technology and outdoor living specialists have curated this roundup of the best robot lawn mowers that transform cutting your grass from manual labor to something you can do while relaxing in your hammock.

Best robot lawn mower overall: Segway Navimow H Series H1500N-VF



Amazon

Mowing area: Up to 0.37 acres | Cutting height range: 1.2 to 2.4 inches | Maximum slope: 24 degrees | Battery capacity: 7.65Ah | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G | Cutting width: 8.3 inches | Dimensions: 23.7 x 18.4 x 10.4 inches | Weights: 37.5 pounds

The Segway Navimow H Series H1500NVF can mow a lawn that's up to 0.37 acres. It does not require in-ground perimeter wiring. Instead, it relies on RTK (real-time kinematic) positioning using satellites, onboard vision technology and data from its smartphone app to stay within a boundary you set. This robot does a great job avoiding obstacles, too.

The app creates a virtual map of your lawn. You can edit the boundaries and set different schedules and cutting heights for up to 12 zones. You can also remotely control your lawn mower, keep track of its mowing progress in real time -- even locate your robot in case of theft.

The Navimow generates less than 54dB of noise. The cameras built into the mower use AI to detect possible obstacles and avoid them. And based on the terrain, it automatically adjusts the speed and torque needed to achieve the desired results. Since the mower itself is IP66 rated (meaning its waterproof), it can withstand rain and be easily cleaned with a garden hose.

While this model handles up to 0.37 acres, if you have 0.2 acres or less to mow, the less expensive Segway Navimow H800N-VF ($1,899) is nicely suited to the task.

Best value robot lawn mower: Mammotion Luba 2 AWD 1000



Amazon

Mowing area: Up to .25 acres | Cutting height range: 1 to 2.7 inches | Maximum slope: 38 degrees | Battery capacity: Lithium-ion 4.5Ah | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Cutting width: 15.7 inches | Dimensions: 27.17 x 20.2 x 10.75 inches | Weights: 38.9 pounds

Like many of the newest robotic mowers, this one does not require a perimeter cable. For precision navigation, it relies on GPS, RTK and built in 3D cameras, along with data provided by its mobile app. This allows for quick initial setup and the ability to create virtual boundaries with multiple zones.

Using the app, you can easily set up different mowing tasks for multiple work areas. This includes setting separate schedules, cutting modes and cutting heights for each zone. It handles slopes as easily as flat terrain thanks to "off-road" tires and suspension. Meanwhile, its internal cameras have a 220-degree field of view, which give it excellent obstacle-avoidance capabilities. It can detect and avoid items as small as two inches.

One fun feature that sets the Luba 2 AWD 1000 apart from its competition is that it can -- and you're reading this right -- create lawn art. From the mobile app, you can choose different patterns or create custom designs. The mower uses advanced algorithms to adjust the cutting height and angle to recreate the pattern in your lawn.

The mower cuts grass and handles edge cutting with extreme precision, in part because of its internal technologies. On a fully charged battery, it operates for up to two hours before automatically returning to its charging dock. Since it offers an IPX6 waterproof rating, you can easily clean it with a garden hose. Other versions of the Luba 2 can handle larger lawns (up to 2.5 acres). This is not the least expensive robot mower available, but based on its performance, technology and overall quality, the Luba 2 AWD 1000 offers a really good value for the investment.

Best budget robot lawn mower: Segway Navimow i Series i105N



Segway

Mowing area: Up to 0.125 acres | Cutting height range: 2 to 3.6 inches | Maximum slope: 16 degrees | Battery capacity: 2.55Ah | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G | Cutting width: 7.1 inches | Dimensions: 21.5 x 11.2 x 15.2 inches | Weights: 24 pounds

This more affordable robotic mower can easily maintain a lawn up to 0.125 acres. Its built-in cameras can detect and avoid more than 20 types of obstacles. No perimeter wires are needed. Instead, you use an app to create virtual boundaries and multiple zones with the help of AI-assisted automatic mapping. The unit itself is IP66 waterproof rated.

The i105N is part of Segway's Navimow i series, which is a bit less sophisticated than the more expensive H series. In this case, the i105N can maintain about 0.125 acres and has a run time of about one hour on a fully charged battery. Recharge time is about 90 minutes. One feature that you and your neighbors will love is that the mower generates no more than 58dB of sound.

Optional accessories available for this robotic mower include the Garage S charging station, a 4G Access+ cellular connectivity device, an antenna extension kit and a replacement-blade assembly.

Best robot lawn mower for one acre: Worx Landroid Vision WR235



Worx

Mowing area: Up to 1 acre | Cutting height range: 1.5 to 3 inches | Maximum slope: 30 degrees | Battery capacity: 5.0Ah | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Dimensions: 25.1 x 19.2 x 9.3 inches | Weights: 33.32 pounds

Thanks to artificial intelligence built into this robot and its app, you need no boundary wires or special antennas for this model. The robot uses its built-in cameras to map out your lawn and edges. It can function day or night. Another benefit: This robot uses the same rechargeable battery packs as most other Worx's outdoor power tools.

The WR235 uses its internal high-definition, 140-degree, wide angle camera to navigate and avoid obstacles. Unlike many others, this robot uses a three-wheel design, so it can easily maneuver and cover a wide range of terrains. When the terrain changes, so do the robot's settings -- automatically. It's self-leveling, which allows for an evenly cut lawn. And when the main body of the lawn is done, it goes back and fine tunes the lawn's edging.

If the robot detects rain, the WR235 postpones its work to avoid cutting in wet conditions. The mower itself, however, is IPX5 waterproof rated. It's also rather quiet, as it generates no more than 59dB of sound.

Using an almost identical design and internal technologies, there are five different models of the Worx Landroid Vision robot. Each handles a smaller lawn. The WR208 model ($1,600) is designed for up to 0.2 acres, while the WR220 ($2,500) easily mows up to 0.5 acres.

Best robot lawn mower for more than two acres: Husqvarna Automower 450XH EPOS



Husqvarna

Mowing area: Up to 2.5 acres | Cutting height range: 0.8 to 2.4 inches | Maximum slope: Up to 45% | Battery capacity: 10Ah | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Cellular | Dimensions: 28.3 x 22 x 12.6 inches | Weights: 31.7 pounds

For larger lawns, you want a robot mower equipped with a more powerful battery, not to mention that covers a larger area without needing a recharge. The 450XH EPOS handles lawns up to 2.5 acres. Its battery has about twice the capacity as its competitors, so it can run for up to 210 minutes on a single charge.

This robot can also mow in patterns, so it keeps your lawn looking well manicured by cutting in straight lines. It does this using GPS and EPOS (Exact Positioning Operating System), an included reference station, and data from your smartphone. No boundary wires are required.

Choose between parallel stripes or a checkerboard pattern via the mobile app. However, if you want to take manual steering control over the robot, this too is possible using your smartphone as a remote control. The 450XH EPOS also does a nice job identifying obstacles and avoiding them.

When the 450HX is done with its work, it automatically returns to its docking station to recharge. It generates no more than 65dB of sound while using three pivoting razor blades to cut your grass. Another useful feature: If you have uneven terrain, you can replace the mower's wheels with ones that offer better traction. Depending on the size of your lawn and its terrain type, Husqvarna offers more than a dozen robot lawn mower models, although this one can handle the largest area.

Best robot lawn mower for uneven terrain: Husqvarna Automower 435X AWD

Husqvarna

Mowing area: Up to 0.9 acres | Cutting height range: 1.2 to 2,8 inches | Maximum slope: Up to 35 degrees | Battery capacity: 8Ah | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular | Dimensions: 36.6 x 21.7 x 11.4 inches | Weights: 39 pounds

Not everyone's lawn is totally flat, which is why some robot mowers -- like the Automower 435X AWD -- are designed to handle uneven terrain while keeping lawn height even and avoiding obstacles. It achieves this using an all-wheel-drive, three-wheel design. For navigation, it relies on GPS data and information from your smartphone. As the terrain slope or grass level changes, the robot compensates automatically using its patented height-adjustment feature.

We love the futuristic, sports car-like design, and if you want to trick it out even more, a variety of top covers with different color options are sold separately. These covers don't enhance performance, but they change the robot's already-cool visual aesthetic.

Using its mobile app, you can create multiple zones around your yard -- each with different cutting instructions and schedules. You can also track the mower's progress and set "stay out" zones for your mower to avoid. The single rear wheel allows for enhanced maneuverability. This is useful when it encounters obstacles or narrow areas.

