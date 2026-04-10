Live Updates: U.S., Iran prepare for talks as shaky ceasefire holds, Strait of Hormuz traffic remains low
What to know about the Iran war today:
- U.S. and Iranian negotiators are expected in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad for high-stakes negotiations Saturday amid a fragile two-week truce. Key points of contention include Tehran's control of the Strait of Hormuz; Israel's ongoing conflict with Iranian proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon; and Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium.
- President Trump warned Iran to comply with the ceasefire terms or face large-scale U.S. attacks. Vice President JD Vance and senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will attend the peace talks in Islamabad.
- Israeli and Lebanese representatives are expected to meet in Washington next week in a bid to deescalate cross-border strikes between Israel and Hezbollah, a State Department official told CBS News. But Israel and Hezbollah showed no signs of decreasing their attacks Friday.
U.K. prime minister says he's "fed up" with Putin and Trump affecting energy prices
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave an update on his view of the ceasefire and the effects of the war in Iran in a wide-ranging interview with U.K. broadcaster ITN. Starmer was speaking from Bahrain during a trip to visit Gulf allies where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
On the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as part of the ceasefire agreement, Starmer said, "There will be an element of wait and see. So some of the discussions in the last couple of days have been: Let's see what happens in two, three, four days. That'll begin to be the test. So it's not what people say on Day One or Day Two."
One lesson Starmer said his government had learned from the conflict in Iran is that the U.K. has to have energy independence.
"I'm fed up with the fact that families across the country see their bills go up and down on energy, businesses' bills go up and down on energy, because of the actions of Putin or Trump across the world," he said.
Starmer was asked about language used by President Trump that many found shocking, including his threat that a "whole civilization will die."
"I would never use those words, language like that, myself," Starmer said.
South Korea says it's sending special envoy to Iran, with focus on oil shipments
South Korea said the country's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun spoke over the phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday and emphasized "the need for the prompt and safe resumption of free navigation for all vessels, including Korean ships, in the Strait of Hormuz, taking the ceasefire as a momentum."
Cho said South Korea would send a special envoy to Iran to further discuss the situation in the Middle East.
South Korea routes around 70% of its crude oil imports through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.
As of April 2, 26 South Korean vessels remained stranded in the Persian Gulf, and South Korea is suffering some of the worst effects of the Iran conflict to its energy sector and economy of any non-combatant country, the CSIS said.
Strait of Hormuz still seeing significantly lower traffic despite ceasefire
Only about a dozen ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the first two days of the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, far below the normal traffic level before the war, marine transit data shows.
As part of the agreement, which President Trump announced late Tuesday, Iran would allow vessels to cross through the channel, which is a crucial waterway for shipping about 20% of the world's oil supply.
On Wednesday and Thursday, at least 12 ships passed through the waterway, data from ship tracking company, Marine Traffic, shows. But that's just a fraction of the 129 vessels that transited the strait on an average day from Feb. 1 to Feb. 27, according to data from the U.N.'s Trade and Development organization.
Only three of the ships that passed through since the ceasefire began were oil or chemical tankers, all passing on Thursday. All three are under U.S. sanctions for previously shipping Iranian oil. The rest were cargo ships.
Iran denies violating ceasefire in any way
Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement Friday that Iran has "absolutely not carried out any launches toward any country during the ceasefire hours up to this moment."
"In recent hours," the statement continued, "various news agencies have published reports about drone and missile attacks on facilities in some countries along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf."
The IRGC asserted that "if these reports published by the media are true, they are undoubtedly the work of the Zionist enemy (Israel) or the United States."
The corps said if Iran does strike any targets, it would "openly and courageously announce it in an official statement. Any action not included in official statements of the Islamic Republic of Iran is unrelated to us."
Kuwait says Iran hit it with drone attacks despite ceasefire
Kuwait accused Iran and its proxies of launching drone attacks targeting it on Thursday despite the ceasefire, as Saudi Arabia said recent attacks damaged a key pipeline in the kingdom. The accusation from Kuwait's Foreign Ministry put new pressure on the ceasefire ahead of planned talks between the U.S. and Iran.
Saudi Arabia's state-run Saudi Press Agency, quoting an anonymous official, said its crucial East-West pipeline, which carries oil out to the Red Sea and avoids the Strait of Hormuz, was damaged in the recent attacks.
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard denied launching attacks on Persian Gulf states after Kuwait's announcement.
Such an assault would mirror the continuing pressure campaign Tehran is waging on the U.S. and its allies, particularly amid efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
Early Friday, Iran denied launching any strikes at all since the truce began.
-CBS/AP
Hezbollah announces more strikes on Israel
Hezbollah says it has carried out a total of 19 strikes on Israeli targets so far on Friday.
The group said it launched 72 strikes on Israel on Thursday, claiming it targeted military positions, settlements and border areas as deep as 20 miles inside Israel
Israel says it's still fighting in Lebanon with "great intensity"
The chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Eyal Zamir, toured southern Lebanon Thursday and approved plans for the continuation of Israeli operations there, according to an IDF statement.
"The IDF is at war. We continue to fight against the Hezbollah terrorist organization with great intensity," Zamir said.
"The primary arena of our fighting is here in Lebanon. We continue to deepen the ground operations and continue to strike Hezbollah. This is a very powerful operation; our troops are operating along the front lines and at depth."
Zamir said the assault by Israel and the U.S. against Iran had "cut off" Hezbollah "from its strategic artery in Iran."
"The Lebanese government understands more than ever the magnitude of the problem posed by the presence of a radical, fanatical terrorist organization on its soil," Zamir said.
He said the IDF's mission "is clear — to "continue deepening the damage and to continue weakening Hezbollah."
Read more about how Lebanon became a flashpoint in the war here.
Ukraine units downed Iran drones in "several" Mideast states, Zelenskyy says
Ukrainian military personnel shot down Iranian-designed Shahed drones in multiple Middle Eastern countries during the Iran war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, describing the operations as part of a broader effort to help partners counter the same weapons used by Russia in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy made his first public acknowledgment of the operations Wednesday in remarks to reporters that were embargoed until Friday. He said Ukrainian forces took part in active operations abroad using domestically produced interceptor drones proven in countering Iranian-designed Shahed drones used by Russia in Ukraine.
"This was not about a training mission or exercises, but about support in building a modern air defense system that can actually work," Zelenskyy said.
Ukraine took part in the defensive operations before the tentative ceasefire in the Middle East was reached among Iran, the United States and Israel this week.
Zelenskyy didn't identify the countries involved but said Ukrainian personnel operated across several nations, helping strengthen their air defense systems. He previously said that 228 Ukrainian experts were deployed in the region.
In exchange, Ukraine is receiving weapons to protect its energy infrastructure, along with oil, diesel fuel and, in some cases, financial arrangements, he said.
Zelenskyy said the agreements would bolster Ukraine's energy stability and described the partnerships as something that would "be marketed" as Kyiv seeks to formalize and expand its defense export role.
"We are helping strengthen their security in exchange for contributions to our country's resilience," he said. "This is far more than simply receiving money."
Pakistan and France express concern over "serious ceasefire violations" in Lebanon, Pakistan says
The foreign ministers of Pakistan and France held a phone call Friday morning in which they discussed the "continued efforts toward a diplomatic pathway for lasting peace and stability in the region," according to a Pakistani readout of the call.
Both French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who is also the country's deputy prime minister, "expressed concern over serious ceasefire violations made in Lebanon and underscored the importance of full implementation and respect for the ceasefire," Pakistan's foreign ministry said.