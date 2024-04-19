The 6 best wireless earbuds with spatial audio in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you love to use earbuds to listen to music, play games, or watch movies, spatial audio is a key feature you should seek out. This makes the audio far more immersive, so it sounds like it's happening all around you.

Spatial audio is just as important as noise cancellation is in loud environments, or waterproofing for people who work out a lot. The best wireless earbuds offer all three of these key feature -- and so much more.

What are the best wireless earbuds with spatial audio?

Our in-house team of consumer tech and audio experts has done the testing and research to compile this roundup of the best waterproof, wireless earbuds offering spatial audio and noise-canceling tech -- the trifecta of features you want for any type of audio. These top picks all offer a stellar private listening experience for music, podcasts, audiobooks, gaming or audio from TV shows and movies.

Best wireless earbuds with spatial audio overall: Bose QuietComfort Ultra



Battery Life: Up to 6 hours (18 hours with charging case) | Weight: 2.72 ounces per earbud | Driver Size: Not disclosed by Bose | Microphones: Not disclosed by Bose | Case: Wired charging | Special Features: IPX4 rated for water resistance; Offers aptX Adaptive support

The most feature-packed and highest-end wireless earbuds offered by Bose right now, the QuietComfort Ultras offer the superior active noise cancellation the company is known for. But this latest iteration of the earbuds introduces spatial audio support, which is something older models don't feature.

While these earbuds offer onboard touch controls, you can customize your listening experience using the Bose Music app. Instead of just turning active noice cancellation on or off, you can adjust the level of ANC, as well as choose a special audio pre-set based on what you're listening to. We love the sound quality from the QuietComfort earbuds. What's missing, however, is wireless charging via the included case.

What you should understand about Bose earbuds is that the company does not disclose too much detail about technical specifications, like driver size or microphone setup. This is in part because the company relies on its own tech -- which is as good (and often better) than what the competition offers.

While providing remarkable comfort, these earbuds also do an impressive job generating high-quality and clear audio while making full use of spatial audio and really impressive noise cancellation. The earbuds are also ideal for hands-free calls, whether you're using an iPhone or Android smartphone.

Best budget wireless earbuds with spatial audio: OnePlus Buds 3

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours (44 hours with charging case) | Weight: 0.17 ounces per earbud | Driver Size: 10.4mm woofer and 6mm tweeter (in each earbud) | Microphones: 3 per earbud | Case: Wired charging | Special Features: IP55 rated; Hi-Res Audio support; Dual dynamic drivers; OnePlus 3D Audio support; Quick charge feature

Imagine earbuds that offer all of the perks you could possibly want -- long battery life, spatial audio, up to 99.6% noise cancelation, full waterproofing, a feature that provides seven hours of playback with a 10 minute charge, Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity, onboard touch controls and a feature-packed app that let's you customize your listening experience. Sounds expensive, right?

Well, for just $100, you get all of these features and more from the new OnePlus Buds 3. They work nicely with any smartphone, mobile device or computer. And they're perfect for listening to music or streaming TV shows and movies thanks to their 3D audio feature that provides spatial audio with powerful bass. After all, the dual dynamic drivers in each earbud use both a woofer and a tweeter. This gives you crystal-clear sound with extra rich bass.

Along with this superior collection of features, the OnePlus Buds 3 support hi-res audio (using LHDC 5.0) and provide easy-to-use touch controls. Plus, you can fully customize your audio soundstage using the OnePlus mobile app. The Buds 3 offer the sound quality and features you'd expect from wireless earbuds costing three times as much. The only popular feature that's missing is that case does not support wireless charging. If you're looking for inexpensive wireless and waterproof (IP55 rated) earbuds for everyday use, these are the ones we recommend.

Best wireless earbuds with spatial audio for Apple users: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)



Battery Life: Up to 6 hours (30 hours using the charging case) | Weight: 0.19 ounces per earbud | Driver Size: 11mm | Microphones: 1 per earbud | Case: Wireless charging | Special Features: IP54 dust and water resistant; Wireless charging case; Uses Apple's H3 chip; Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking

Ideal for Apple enthusiasts, the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) represent the most powerful earbuds in the AirPods lineup. Key features include spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and support of Dolby Atmos. Their noise-canceling technology also works exceptionally well.

The design of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch controls to the stems of these earbuds. Plus, you can also now choose between a USB Type-C or Lightning-compatible charging case.

These are powerful, general-purpose, wireless earbuds offer spacial audio with dynamic head tracking to make music and audio from TV shows and movies that support it sound truly immersive, and the audio instantly adapts when you move your head.

For help choosing which Apple AirPods model is best for you, be sure to read our comprehensive buyer's guide.

Best wireless earbuds with spatial audio for Android users: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro



Battery Life: Up to 5 hours (18 hours with charging case) | Weight: 0.19 ounces per earbud | Driver Size: 10mm | Microphones: 6 | Case: Wireless charging | Special Features: Rated IPX7 for water resistance; Supports Bluetooth 5.3; Offers 24-bit Hi-Fi audio

If you use any Samsung Galaxy smartphone, smartwatch, tablet or Samsung smart TV (or any Android mobile device for that matter), the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the ideal audio companions. In addition to active noise cancellation, these earbuds support enhanced 360 Audio with Dolby Atmos and head tracking to generate 24-bit Hi-Fi sound that's wonderfully immersive. These features work particularly well when listening to audio from movies.

One of our favorite features is that if you're using a Samsung SmartThings product with these earbuds (including a Samsung TV), the earbuds automatically pair with the device you're using.

In fact, when using these with any Android device, you can take advantage of Fast Pair, so as you switch between various devices (like your smartphone, tablet and smartwatch), the earbuds automatically pair to the device you're using. And if the buds get lost, simply use the SmartThings Find app to locate them. The Buds 2 Pro are 15% smaller than the original Buds Pro earbuds, and they're lighter too. Yet they offer even better sound and a more robust collection of features.

Best wireless earbuds with spatial audio for working out: Jabra Elite 8 Active



Battery Life: Up to 8 hours (24 hours with case) | Weight: 0.2 ounces per earbud | Driver Size: 6mm | Microphones: 6 | Case: Wireless charging | Special Features: Multipoint connectivity with up to 10 devices, Waterproof and very durable

For anyone who leads an active lifestyle, spends a lot of time at the gym, or who just wants wireless earbuds that offer adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos support and impressive spatial audio, we highly recommend the Jabra Elite 8 Active. What sets these earbuds apart is their durability.

These earbuds are waterproof and sweat proof (IP68 rated) and take advantage of what the company calls a "SnakeGrip" coating (made with liquid silicon rubber) to hold the earbuds firmly in your ears in a way that makes them very comfortable. After a few minutes, you'll likely forget you're wearing them.

In addition to making audio sound clear and rich, these earbuds do a nice job handling hands-free phone calls. Using the Jabra Sound+ app, you gain a lot of control over your listening experience. And when used with an Android device, they support Fast Pair. Another convenient feature is that with their Siri and Google Assistant support, you can use voice commands to control your audio listening or hands-free phone calls.

Best earbuds with spatial audio for calls: Sony WF-1000XM5

Battery Life: Up to 8 hours (24 hours with case) | Weight: 0.2 ounces per earbud | Driver Size: 8.4mm | Microphones: 6 | Case: Wireless charging case included | Special Features: Quick charge feature, Supports Hi-Res Audio (wireless), DSEE Extreme support

These high-end wireless earbuds from Sony are called the WF-1000XM5s. They offer the best features the company has ever integrated into wireless earbuds. You get exemplary audio quality, combined with Sony's proprietary, AI-based noise-canceling tech that relies on the company's advanced QN2e HD noise-cancelling processor.

Using Sony's V2 processor, these earbuds offer multipoint connectivity. Battery life is up to eight hours per charge, but with multiple in-case charges, you can keep these earbuds going for up to 24 hours without needing an external power source. Thanks to the quick-charge feature, just a three-minute charge in the case allows for up to an hour of additional listening time.

These earbuds can also upscale digital audio in real time to restore high range sound lost in compression. When it comes to hands-free calling, the WF-1000XM5s use bone conduction sensors to help isolate speech from ambient sounds, so you're heard clearly, even in an environment with a lot of ambient noise.

It doesn't matter what type of audio you're listening to; these earbuds support spatial audio with head tracking, so the sound adjusts based on your head movement. Like the WH-1000XM5 headphones, the WF-1000XM5 earbuds support Sony's "360 Reality Audio" feature, but only when the audio source is supported by Sony. When you can take advantage of this feature, the sound grows amazingly immersive and lifelike. But be warned: Those spatial audio capabilities are limited only to services and devices that Sony supports.

