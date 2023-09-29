The absolute best gifts under $200 for everyone on your Christmas list

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list while staying on budget is a real challenge. That's why we've done the work for you. We've found thoughtful gifts that will wow your friends and family this holiday season. No matter their age, gender, or interests, you'll find something on this list for everyone. Our picks are all top-rated, and all under $200.

The best gifts under $200

We've found gifts for everyone from the music-obsessed teen to the cooking enthusiast and more. These gifts are reviewer- and staff-loved, so you can feel confident giving them to your friends and family.

Keep reading to shop the best gifts under $200 in 2023.

For the person that loves to cook: Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place

The Our Place Always Pan is popular with cooking enthusiasts and decor lovers thanks to its gorgeous design and versatility. Designed to do the work of ten cookware pieces, the Always Pan 2.0 can be used to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, bake, boil, serve and store. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it. The pan includes Thermakind, Our Place's advanced, long-lasting ceramic nonstick coating to make cooking and cleanup a breeze.

"I'm obsessed with this pan! It has so much versatility in what I can cook!" says one reviewer. "It is not as heavy as I would have thought but that does not mean it's not extremely durable!"

This gorgeous pan is available in eight color variations, so you're sure to find a colorway that the recipient will love.

Why they'll love the Our Place Always Pan:

It's versatile enough to handle several different cooking functions and just about any dish the recipient would want to make.

It's oven safe so bakers can even enjoy the pan.

The Our Place Always Pan is the perfect gift for the person that loves to cook but hates the cleanup. Its nonstick coating makes cleaning a breeze.



It comes with a steamer basket and beechwood spatula.



For the music lover: Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

Have a friend who always has earbuds in their ears? Give them a little earbud upgrade with the Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. The AirPods support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. They also provide up to 30 hours with the included Lightning or USB-C charging case.

Apple AirPods are always a most-wanted gift during the holidays thanks to their crispy, clear sound quality and easy pairing with other Apple devices. Plus AirPods are cool and trendy, so the teens in your life will also want a pair to show off at school.

Why they'll love the Apple AirPods Pro 2:

They have an upgraded wireless chip with improved active noise cancellation for enhanced audio quality.

These earbuds offer clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.

For the fitness enthusiast: Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2



Amazon

The Hypervolt Go 2 boasts 40 watts of power, two head attachments and three speeds. Its main selling point is its extreme portability -- its lack of heft is meant to literally keep you on the go. This makes it the perfect gift for the fitness enthusiast in your life or even the student athlete. They can throw it in their gym bag and use it to recover after their workouts.

"I was gifted a full size Hypervolt which I use regularly for my legs after runs. When I travel and do runs away from home, I surely miss my massage gun. So I purchased the Hypervolt Go 2," writes a verified purchaser on Amazon. "It charges quickly and is quiet. It will definitely be a good traveling companion for races that are away from home."

Why they'll love the Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2:

It comes with two interchangeable massage heads and three speed settings, so they can adjust it to their desired speed and pressure.

The portable massager is lightweight and easy to bring to the gym or on the go.

It helps relieve muscle soreness and stiffness for better post-workout recovery.

Best gift for avid readers: Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (ad-free)

Amazon

If you know someone that loves to read, consider gifting them a Kindle e-reader. We recommend the Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition as it provides a paper-like reading experience that many people prefer over other e-readers. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offers everything in the Kindle Paperwhite, plus wireless charging, an auto-adjusting front light and 32 GB of storage.

We recommend the ad-free version for gifting. It's only slightly more expensive, but it provides a cleaner look and makes a better first impression. After all, you probably don't want to give someone the gift of ads.

Why they'll love the Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition:

It provides the convenience of an e-reader with a flush-front design and glare-free display that reads like traditional paper.

They will be able to easily access the Kindle library with thousands of popular books to purchase and download instantly.

It's lightweight and portable, making it a great gift for friends or family members that like to read while traveling, on the train, or on their lunch break at work.

Amazon

Do you know someone that can't go a day without heading to the coffee shop for their favorite latte? Consider gifting them a machine that will let them make it right from their own kitchen.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next allows you to brew single serve coffee or espresso at the touch of a button. The espresso maker can brew three different cup sizes and offers an ultra-fast, 25-second heat-up time.

"I found myself spending close to $35 per week on coffee at Starbucks. Not anymore," one Amazon reviewer says. "The Nespresso machine generates a beautiful thick espresso by centrifugal force which gives the end result a nice layer of crema. Totally worth the money to get the milk frothed as well for a nice latte or cappuccino."

Why they'll love the Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker:

The espresso machine is only 5.5 inches wide, making it a compact option that works even in small spaces.

It offers six cup size options.

Comes with a 37-ounce water reservoir so you can make several cups without having to add more water.

For the avid traveler: Away The Everywhere Bag

Away

Know someone that is always jetting off to a new location? Get them this chic bag that works as the perfect, stylish personal item for air travel.

With a padded laptop pocket, detachable key clip, pockets sized for water bottles, other gadgets and accessories and a detachable padded strap, Away The Everywhere Bag makes the perfect travel companion. Slip it onto the handle of your suitcase while wheeling it around the airport.

One Away reviewer says: "I love my everywhere bag. I recently travelled with it on a domestic flight and it was so convenient to place the bag under the seat, The best part of the bag is the zippers that go down to the lower portion of the bag, which when opened gives easy access and visibility to all the contents."

Why they'll love the Away The Everywhere Bag:

It offers ample storage for travel, work or the gym.



The bag comes with a trolley sleeve that can fit around your luggage handle for easy transport.



For the DIY-enthusiast: Cricut Easypress 2

Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect holiday gift for the DIY-enthusiast in your life, you can't go wrong with the Cricut EasyPress 2. This heat-press machine eliminates the need for an iron and simplifies heat-transfer projects. The recipient will have tons of fun applying decals on T-shirts, tote bags, aprons, pillow cases and more. Plus, the machine has crafters raving about its performance.

"The Cricut EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine has quickly become an essential tool in my crafting arsenal," says one Amazon reviewer and crafting enthusiast. "This versatile heat press machine offers a seamless and efficient way to apply heat transfers, ensuring professional and long-lasting results. I couldn't be happier with the performance and quality of this incredible machine."

Why they'll love the Cricut EasyPress 2:

It offers precise temperature control up to 400 degrees.

The press heats up in under 2 minutes, so they'll be able to get crafting quickly.

It offers an auto-off safety feature.

For the sentimental family member: Aura Carver digital photo frame

Amazon

This sleek, freestanding smart picture frame displays photos from your iPhone, Android and other smart devices. It comes equipped with an ambient-light sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness and dynamic orientation that allows you to switch the frame from portrait to landscape mode. It also offers wireless connectivity to make uploading photos easier.

You can load the frame up with your favorite photos of you and your partner for a romantic gift. Or load it up with pictures of the kids as a gift for the grandparent that is always asking for more family photos.

Why they'll love the Aura Carver digital photo frame:

You can upload photos they'll love to make it a more personalized gift.

It's easy to set up with the compatible app. Even less tech-savvy recipients will be able to figure it out.

You can invite friends and family from all over the world to contribute photos for a collaborative gift.

For the person in need of a cozy bedding upgrade: Buffy Cloud comforter

Buffy

Buffy is a sustainable bedding brand known for its cloud-like cooling bedding. One of the most popular Buffy products is the Cloud comforter. It's a fluffy, hypoallergenic comforter that offers an airy feel. It's also an eco-friendly option -- the comforter is made with ultra-soft materials spun from recycled plastics.

"This comforter was exactly what I expected and exactly what I wanted. Like a fluffy, warm cloud. We bought two more," a reviewer on Buffy's website says.

If you know someone that is still using an old, run down comforter or someone who rarely splurges on themselves, give them the bedding upgrade that they deserve so they can sleep in cloud-like comfort.

Prices currently range from $100 to $180 depending on size.

Why we like the Buffy Cloud comforter:

The machine-washable comforter is fluffy but breathable, making it appropriate for all seasons.

It's an eco-friendly purchase that upcycles approximately 50 plastic bottles.

Comes with free shipping.



For the friend that loses everything: Apple AirTags (4-pack)

Apple via Amazon

Do you know someone that is constantly misplacing their keys or wallet? They need AirTags. It may not seem like the most exciting gift on the list, but it's one that the recipient will definitely thank you for.

These tiny trackers send out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Even if your own phone isn't handy, you (and only you) can locate these trackers on an Apple "Find My" map. If your iPhone is handy, it can lead you straight to the tagged item via the phone's "Precision Finding" feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models). Apple AirTags are water-resistant and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery.

Why they'll love Apple AirTags:

They seamlessly integrate with Apple's Find My network for precise tracking.

The battery lasts up to a year and is replaceable.

The Precision Finding feature utilizes the U1 chip for pinpoint accuracy.

For the pet parent: Furbo dog camera

Amazon

If you know someone that can't stand to be away from their pets, get them the Furbo. This smart camera can help them stay connected with their pets while they're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? They can use the Furbo app to toss your pet treats. The recipient can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.

The app sends alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You even get a cute video diary of your pet's alone time at the end of the day. This is a thoughtful way to give your loved ones some piece of mind that their pets are happy and healthy while they're at work or out of the house.

Why they'll love the Furbo:

They can toss their pet a treat whenever they miss them (or need to distract their dog from the mailman or someone walking by outside).

They will get an adorable video diary of their pet's day each day.

The compatible app will let them check in throughout the day to make sure that their pet is doing well at home.

For the child ready for their first tablet: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids



Amazon

If your child wants a tablet for the holidays, the Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.

The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case. It's one of our top picks for the best tablets for kids.

Why they'll love the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet:

Kids can access tons of age-appropriate, fun and educational content like books, games and shows for long-lasting entertainment.

Parents will love it's sturdy design and easy parental control features.

For the Yogi: Alo Moves membership

Alo Moves

Alo Moves is a fitness subscription that provides access to yoga classes, Pilates, barre and more. The subscription also includes meditation and mindfulness videos. It's a great gift option for the Yogi, pilates enthusiast or wellness-focused person in your live.

Alo Moves classes range from 10 to 90 minutes and are taught by more than 70 instructors. You can access Alo Moves classes from your smartphone, laptop, Apple TV and more. You can send a gift card to let your friend or family member subscribe to Alo Moves. A 6-month subscription gift card is $78, while an annual subscription gift card is $130.

Why they'll love Alo Moves:

They will gain access to a wide range of classes that can be done right from their home, offering a convenient option for days that they can't make it to a in-studio yoga class.



Users can decide whether or not they want background music played during classes and can even choose their own if desired.



When you're not sure what to gift: Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch blanket

Big Blanket Co

Perhaps you don't know someone well or you're looking for a gift that will wow the person that has everything. In this case, we recommend the Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch blanket. Everyone likes a cozy blanket, and even the person that has everything probably doesn't have a 10-foot-by-ten foot blanket. Plus you'll be saving them from restless nights of fighting over the covers with their spouse (or dog).

"These blankets are perfect," a reviewer says. "The material is heavier and denser than most blankets, almost giving a weighted blanket feel but still being able to breathe. Not to mention they are sooooo so soft. The best part is if you want more weight, more warmth, more squish, there is plenty of blanket to double it up."

Why they'll love the Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch blanket:

This blanket is made with temperature-regulating material.

This blanket is moisture-wicking and features four-way stretch.

Choose from 18 colors.

