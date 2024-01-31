The 5 best wireless earbuds for 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to streaming music, podcasts, audiobooks or any other type of audio, listening to audio content that's stored on your mobile device or computer, participating in hands-free phone calls, or immersing yourself in audio from TV shows or movies, one of the best and most convenient private listening experiences is offered by wireless (Bluetooth) earbuds.

Some are waterproof and ideal for use when working out. Some offer enhanced spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support and are designed to provide a clear and enjoyable listening experience that allows you to drown-out ambient noise by taking advantage of advanced active noise cancellation. If you're shopping for a high-quality and great sounding pair of wireless earbuds, you've come to the right place.

The best wireless earbuds for 2024

Our in-house team of consumer electronics experts have been testing many of the latest and most popular wireless earbuds -- from a variety of well-known brands-- and have curated this round-up of your best options.

The very best wireless earbuds are waterproof (or at least water resistant), easy to pair, offer spatial audio, provide noise cancellation, have a long battery life, come with a wireless charging case, and are comfortable to wear. They also offer multiple microphones to enhance noise cancellation and make hands-free calling sound great.

Best wireless earbuds overall: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

Bose

Battery Life: Up to 6 hours (18 hours using the charging case) | Weight: 2.72 ounces per earbud | Driver Size: Not disclosed by Bose | Microphones: Not disclosed by Bose | Case: USB | Quick Charge: 20-minute charge = 2 hours playtime | Waterproof Rating: IPX4 | Spatial Audio: Yes | Dolby Atmos: No | Active Noise Cancellation: Yes | Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

The most feature-packed and highest-end wireless earbuds offered by Bose right now are the QuietComfort Ultras. They offer the superior active noise cancellation that the company is known for. However, this version of the earbuds also introduce spatial audio support, which is something older models don't feature.

While these earbuds offer onboard touch controls, you're able to customize your listening experience using the Bose Music app. Instead of just turning active noice cancellation on or off, you can adjust the level of ANC, as well as choose a specialized audio pre-set based on what you're listening to. We love the sound quality from the QuietComfort earbuds. What's missing, however, is wireless charging via the included case.

While providing extreme comfort, these earbuds do a remarkable job generating high-quality and clear audio while making full use of ANC and supporting spatial audio. They work particularly well in loud places.

Best wireless earbuds for Apple users: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple

Battery Life: Up to 6 hours (30 hours using the charging case) | Weight: 0.19 ounces per earbud | Driver Size: 11mm | Microphones: 1 per earbud | Case: Wireless | Quick Charge: 5-minute charge = 1 hour playtime | Waterproof Rating: IP54 | Spatial Audio: Yes, with dynamic head tracking | Dolby Atmos: Yes | Active Noise Cancellation: Yes | Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are the top-of-the-line wireless earbuds in Apple's lineup. You get top features like adaptive audio, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, a conversation awareness feature and onboard touch controls.

The most impressive feature offered by these AirPods is the active noise cancellation. It does a really good job fighting ambient noise, even when you're not listening to audio. Spatial audio (with dynamic head tracking) helps deliver lossless sound with ultra-low latency, so the audio is far more robust and lifelike that other AirPod models or many competitors.

Thanks to the Adaptive Audio feature and Transparency mode, you can retain some real-world awareness. Use Transparency or Conversation Awareness mode to have a conversation with someone nearby; the noise cancellation still reduces loud noises. These earbuds also adapt to your preferences, so you'll enjoy customized audio without having to tinker with the controls as much.

Another feature we really like: Touch controls that let you tap or slide your finger along the step of an earbud. Have Siri read incoming text messages or emails, or alert you of urgent app-specific notifications.

The suggested retail price is $249, we've seen them regularly on sale. If you're wondering what the difference is between AirPod models, we've got you covered with a comprehensive buyer's guide that explains the pros and cons of each model and what sets them apart.

Best wireless earbuds for Android: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung

Battery Life: Up to 5 hours (18 hours using the charging case) | Weight: 0.19 ounces per earbud | Driver Size: 10mm | Microphones: 3 per earbud | Case: Wireless | Quick Charge: 15-minute charge = 1.7 hours playtime | Waterproof Rating: IPX7 | Spatial Audio: Yes | Dolby Atmos: No | Active Noise Cancellation: Yes | Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

If you use any Android mobile device, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds are ideal audio companions. In addition to active noise cancellation, these earbuds support enhanced 360 Audio with Dolby Atmos and head tracking to generate 24-bit Hi-Fi sound that's wonderfully immersive. These features work particularly well when listening to audio from movies.

When using these with any Android-based device, you can take advantage of Fast Pair; the earbuds will automatically pair to the device you're using. You can also enjoy private listening from any Samsung TV. And if the buds get lost, simply use the SmartThings Find app to locate them.

The Buds2 Pro are 15% smaller than the original Buds Pro earbuds and they're lighter too. Yet they offer even better sound and a more robust collection of features. The earbuds (and their case) come in a variety of colors.

Best wireless earbuds for everyday use: Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony

Battery Life: Up to 6 hours (24 hours using the charging case) | Weight: 0.21 ounces per earbud | Driver Size: 8.4mm | Microphones: 3 per earbud | Case: Wireless | Quick Charge: 3-minute charge = 1 hour playtime | Waterproof Rating: IPX4 | Spatial Audio: 360 Reality Audio | High-Resolution Audio: Yes | Dolby Atmos: No | Adaptive Noise Cancellation: Yes | Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

The WF-1000XM5s are Sony's highest-end Bluetooth earbuds and they offer tremendous versatility. Use them for crystal-clear, hands-free calls or just to drown out noise so you can better concentrate on what you're working on. They even adapt based on your real-time head movements.

Thanks to Sony's proprietary QN2e chip, the WF-1000XM5s offer some of the best noise cancelling technology you'll find in any wireless earbuds. Combined with Sony's V2 integrated processor, you get 24-bit audio processing with hi-res audio wireless, DSEE Extreme and LDAC support. This means that the earbuds can process more data and AI for audio that's clearer, richer and more authentic than competitors.

The WF-1000XM5s can enhance audio that would otherwise get lost in compression. Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, with Google Fast Pair compatibility and on-board tap controls make these earbuds a pleasure to use. And with the Sony Headphones Connect app, you get plenty of control over your listening.

Best wireless earbuds for working out: Jabra Elite 8 Active

Jabra

Battery Life: Up to 8 hours (24 hours using the charging case) | Weight: 0.2 ounces per earbud | Driver Size: 6mm | Microphones: 3 per earbud | Case: USB | Quick Charge: 5 min charge = 1 hour playtime | Waterproof Rating: IP68 | Spatial Audio: Yes | Dolby Atmos: No, just Dolby Audio | Active Noise Cancellation: Yes | Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

For anyone who leads an active lifestyle, we highly recommend the Jabra Elite 8 Active. What sets these earbuds apart is their durability and waterproof rating.

These earbuds are waterproof and sweat proof (IP68 rated). They take advantage of what the company calls a "SnakeGrip" coating (a proprietary liquid silicone rubber) to hold the earbuds firmly in your ears in a way that also makes them very comfortable. After a few minutes, you'll likely forget you're wearing them.

In addition to making audio sound clear and rich, these earbuds do a nice job handling hands-free calls. Using the Jabra Sound+ app, you gain a lot of control over your listening experience. The buds support Fast Pair with Android devices. With Siri and Google Assistant support, you can use voice commands to control audio or calls. What we like most about these earbuds is their sleek, durable and comfortable design -- but the audio quality is also on the higher-end.

How to pick the best wireless earbuds

Higher-end earbuds have wireless charging cases and a longer battery life; generate better audio; offer more extensive controls; take advantage of a mobile app; are waterproof (or at least water resistant) -- and, of course, they're comfy.

As you're shopping for best wireless earbuds to meet your needs, here are some useful features and functions to seek out:

Battery life: Each wireless earbud has its own internal battery, which will last anywhere from four to eight hours. Use their wireless charging case to juice them back up a couple of times without requiring an external power source. Many earbuds also offer a quick-charge option.

Case and charging: All wireless earbuds come with a charging case. Consider is the size and weight of the case (since you'll likely be carrying it in your pocket), and how many times it can recharge the earbuds before needing an external power source, and whether the case offers Qi wireless charging.

Microphones: The number of microphones within each earbud, which can range from between one and three, impacts the quality of the noice cancellation feature, as well as how clearly you'll be heard during calls. Some of the better wireless earbuds even have microphones with integrated wind reduction.

Multipoint pairing: This is a convenient feature that allows one pair of wireless earbuds to be paired with multiple devices at the same time. So, as you switch between using your smartphone, smartwatch, tablet and computer, the earbuds will automatically pair with the equipment you're using. Some earbuds can also establish a connection to a smart TV to offer a private listening experience.

Noise cancellation: This reduces or flat-out eliminates ambient sounds, so you can focus on your listening. We really like the noise cancellation offered by Bose, Sony and Apple -- each of which uses different technology to successfully achieve the same objective.

Price: You should be able to get your hands on a high-quality pair of noise cancelling, Bluetooth earbuds from a well-known brand for around $200.

Spatial audio: This makes audio sound three-dimensional -- like it's originating from all around your head. Spatial audio (or Dolby Atmos support) adds a sense of immersion.

Waterproof rating: Not all Bluetooth earbuds are waterproof or even water-resistant. And even those that are waterproof are not designed to be used when swimming or participating in underwater activities. Waterproof earbuds, like the Jabra Elite 8 Active, can be fully submerged in water.

For even more advice on choosing the best tablet, Android-based tablet, Apple iPad, tablet for kids, desktop computer, wireless headphones or earbuds, laptop computer, budget-friendly laptop computer, Chromebook, Android smartphone or cell phone, be sure to check out our extensive and continuously updated tech coverage.