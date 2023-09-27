CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Is your kid ready for a tablet, while your wallet isn't? There are affordable tablets that offer parental controls, age-appropriate content that comes pre-installed, and even more optional content that can be entertaining, fun and educational.

Which tablet you choose for your child should be based on age and what you want them to do with the device -- whether it's accessing educational content, playing games, streaming music, watching TV shows and movies, reading e-books or listening to audiobooks. Whichever model you choose, be sure to activate the integrated parental controls to make sure that only the right content gets to your child. These same controls can also limit the amount of time a tablet can be used per day and when it can be used.

The tech experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the options and compared specs to find the best tablets for kids in 2023. There are affordable Android-based tablets, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and TCL Tab 8 LE, as well as affordable Apple iPads, such as the iPad (9th Generation).

However, Amazon offers a lineup of tablets that are specifically designed for kids, including the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro and Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. Let's take a look at these and other tablets that are suitable for young users. And yes -- they all make great gifts this holiday season.

The best tablets for younger users

If you already use an Android phone, we recommend going with an Android tablet. Likewise, if you're an iPhone user, consider one of the lower cost iPads for your child. However, we like that Amazon Fire tablets for kids can be easily managed by an adult using either an iOS or Android-based smartphone.

Best tablet for kids 3 to 7: Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids

Amazon

Age Appropriateness: 3 to 7 | Display Size: 10.1-inch touchscreen | Screen Resolution: 1080p | Storage: 32GB (expandable with microSD memory card) | Parental Controls: Yes | Average Battery Life: Up to 13 hours | Operating System: Proprietary version of Android | Dimensions: 8.2 x 0.6 x 1.1 inches (with case) | Weight: 25.2 ounces | Port: USB Type-C | Case/Cover Included: Yes | Special Feature(s): Comes with a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2 year "worry-free" guarantee

All of the Amazon Fire tablets for kids have three key features that make them appealing to everyone. Each comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers thousands of age-appropriate and curated videos, shows, games, songs, e-books and even some educational content. And it's created by top brands, like Disney, Lego, Marvel, Audible and National Geographic. After a year, the service can be continued for $4.99 per month.

Amazon Fire tablets for kids, including the Fire HD 10 Kids, come with a durable case in a choice of colors and patterns. And for two years, the tablet is protected by a guarantee, so if the tablet is damaged, it will be replaced for free.

Released in 2023, this is the 11th generation of the Amazon Fire 10 Kids tablet. It features a 10.1-inch touchscreen display. And like all tablets designed for young people, this one has parental controls that can be managed using any Internet-connected smartphone. Between these controls and the Amazon Kids+ service, the user will be shielded from inappropriate content. The tablet also limits video calls using the 5MP front-facing camera to pre-approved people.

This version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is 25% faster than the previous generation. It offers a battery life of up to 13 hours, so it can keep a child entertained during long car or airplane trips.

Pros:

Comes with a durable case and the two year "Amazon's Worry-Free Guarantee."

The 10.1-inch display makes it easy for kids to see and interact with on-screen content.

The parental controls can prevent a child from accessing inappropriate content or from using the tablet during specific hours (like when they're at school or supposed to be sleeping).

The Amazon Kids+ service offers a vast and ever-growing selection of quality content that's designed to entertain and educate young users.

The web browser only offers access to hand-picked websites.

Cons:

An optional Bluetooth keyboard and screen cover are available, but sold separately.

Best tablet for kids 6 to 12: Amazon Fire 8 Kids Pro

Amazon

Age Appropriateness: 6 to 12 | Display Size: 8-inch touchscreen | Screen Resolution: 1,080 x 800 pixels | Storage: 32GB (expandable with microSD memory card) | Parental Controls: Yes | Average Battery Life: Up to 13 hours | Operating System: Proprietary version of Android | Dimensions: 8.3 x 6.4 x 0.7 inches (with case) | Weight: 17.9 ounces | Port: USB Type-C | Case/Cover Included: Yes | Special Feature(s): Comes with a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2 year "worry-free" guarantee

Released in 2022, the Amazon Fire 8 Kids Pro offers a vibrant 8-inch inch touchscreen. It comes with a durable case that's available in a choice of colors. Like the Fire HD 10 Kids above, The Fire 8 Kids Pro also comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, a case and a two year guarantee.

The battery lasts up to 13 hours, and the internal storage (which starts with 32GB) can be expanded up to 1TB using an optional microSD memory card. This means dozens of movies can be stored within the tablet, so when no internet is available, your little one can have plenty to do.

This version of the Amazon Fire 8 Kids Pro runs 30% faster than the previous model. Access to parental controls is easy, thanks to an app via iOS or Android-based smartphone. Since this tablet caters to a slightly older audience (as well as young kids), it does offer the ability to surf the web, but with controls that can block inappropriate content. Parents can pre-approve additional apps.

Kids can make or receive video calls using the internal, 2MP (720p) front-facing camera, but only with pre-approved contacts. It's also possible to take and share photos using the front- or rear-facing cameras, but again, only with pre-approved people.

Pros:

The smaller 8-inch size makes the tablet easier for kids to carry and hold.

Using the parental controls, you can decide when your kids can use the tablet and what they can do with it.

The pre-installed browser allows for web surfing, but filters out inappropriate content.

Wired headphones can be connected to the tablet using the 3.5mm audio jack.

The Amazon Kids+ subscription offers a vast and every-growing library of quality, age-appropriate content.

Cons:

The internal front- and rear-facing cameras are only 2MP resolution.

Best tablet for tweens: Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

Amazon

Age Appropriateness: 3 to 7 | Display Size: 10.1 inch touchscreen | Screen Resolution: 1080p | Storage: 32GB (expandable with microSD card) | Parental Controls: Yes | Average Battery Life: Up to 12 hours | Operating System: Proprietary version of Android | Dimensions: 7.4 x 10.1 x 0.7 inches (with case) | Weight: 25.3 ounces | Port: USB Type-C | Case/Cover Included: Yes | Special Feature(s): Comes with a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2 year "worry-free" guarantee

This version of the Amazon Fire tablet for kids was released earlier in 2023. It offers a 10.1-inch touchscreen display that provides 1080p HD resolution, which makes it ideal for watching TV shows or movies. The internal storage can be upgraded to 1TB using an optional microSD memory card. Battery life is up to 13 hours, so it can keep kids entertained during long car or airplane trips.

Like the other Amazon Fire tablets for kids, this tablet also comes with a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, a protective case (available in three colors) and the "Worry-Free Guarantee." With the integrated parental controls, you can manage the tablet from their smartphone. This includes screen time and what content they can see. The web browser does provide access to the Internet, but has filters in place to block inappropriate content. You can also require an adult to pre-approve content downloads or purchases.

The 10-inch display is large enough for kids to handle easily, whether playing games, watching videos, reading e-books or streaming music. This version of the tablet is 25% faster than the previous model and the internal, front-facing camera is now 5MP (instead of just 2MP). Out of all the tablets for kids offered by Amazon, at the moment, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is the most powerful and has the best screen resolution.

Pros:

The 10.1-inch touchscreen display offers 1080p (1,920 x 1,200 pixel) resolution that utilizes 224 pixels per inch (more than two million total pixels).

Battery life is up to an impressive 13 hours, but recharge time can take as long as four hours.

The tablet comes with a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+, a carrying case and a two-year "Worry-Free Guarantee."

Wired headphones can be connected to the tablet using the 3.5mm side audio jack.

The front- and rear-facing cameras both offer 5MP resolution.

Cons:

It's not the most powerful or cutting-edge tablet on the market, but it offers a nice selection of kid-friendly features at an affordable price.

Best budget tablet for kids: Amazon Fire HD 8 (12th Generation)

Amazon

Age Appropriateness: 3 to 7 | Display Size: 8-inch touchscreen | Screen Resolution: 1,280 x 800 pixels | Storage: 32GB or 64GB (expandable with microSD member card) | Parental Controls: Yes | Average Battery Life: Up to 13 hours | Operating System: Proprietary version of Android | Dimensions: 8.7 x 7.1 x 1.1 inches (with case) | Weight: 18.3 ounces | Port: USB Type-C | Case/Cover Included: Yes | Special Feature(s): Comes with a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2 year "worry-free" guarantee

Regularly sold for $150 (and currently on sale for just $85), the 2022 version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 offers a really good value for the money. The tablet offers an 8-inch touchscreen and it comes with a durable case that's available in four color choices. Battery life is up to 12 hours. This latest model is 30% faster than the previous generation. It also offers a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and comes with a two-year guarantee.

Made especially for younger children with smaller hands, this more compact Amazon Fire HD 8 makes it easier to hold and work with. And using the parental controls, which can be managed from any smartphone, an adult can determine exactly what the user can do with this tablet (and when).

The tablet can hold dozens of movies or TV shows by expanding the tablet's internal storage using an optional microSD memory card. This downloaded content can be watched anytime -- even when no Internet connection is available. Video calling is possible using the 2MP front-facing camera, but only with pre-approved people.

Pros:

This tablet offers a more compact size that's suitable for smaller hands.

Battery life is up to 13 hours.

The included case protects the tablet against drops and other rough treatment by a child, while the two-year "Worry-Free Guarantee" means Amazon will replace the tablet if it gets damaged.

Cons:

Camera resolution is low.

The tablet offers basic functionality, but it's suitable for younger kids.

Best Apple iPad for kids 6 and up: Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple

Age Appropriateness: 6 & up | Display Size: 10.2-inch Retina touchscreen | Screen Resolution: 2,160 x 1,620 pixels | Storage: 64GB or 256GB | Parental Controls: Yes | Average Battery Life: Up to 10 hours | Operating System: iOS 17 | Dimensions: 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.29 inches | Weight: 1.07 pounds | Port: USB Type-C | Case/Cover Included: No | Special Feature(s): Millions of apps available from the App Store, Wi-Fi + Cellular option, works with Apple Pencil (stylus) and/or a Bluetooth keyboard

Like all of the tablets in Apple's iPad line, the iPad (9th Generation) comes with a collection of preinstalled apps and access to the App Store (which offers millions more optional apps to expand the tablet's functionality). With Wi-Fi, the tablet can stream videos or music. While this version of the iPad offers slightly older technology, it still runs the current version of the iOS 17 operating system and offers the same core functionality as other iPad models.

Released in 2021, this iPad model offers a 10.2 Retina touchscreen that can be used to handwrite or draw on the tablet's display. The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) stylus is sold separately. This tablet is more suitable for older kids and tweens because of its enhanced capabilities; yes parental controls are available, but they need to be managed by an adult. Otherwise, there are no limits to what can be accessed on this tablet. This iPad also supports Apple's Family Sharing feature and works with all Apple services, including iCloud, Apple Arcade, Apple Books, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music.

While the iPad is more powerful than the Amazon Fire tablets for kids, it does not come with a durable case, and AppleCare+ (which protects the tablet if it gets damaged) costs extra. This is a more viable tablet option for older children, tweens and teens.

Pros:

Apple iPad (9th Generation) is currently Apple's least expensive tablet.

It runs using Apple's proprietary A13 Bionic processor.

This tablet runs the latest version of iOS 17.

It's a great tablet option for kids in families that have already invested heavily in Apple's ecosystem.

Cons:

This iPad does not have a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack. It is compatible with wireless headphones and earbuds.

AppleCare+ costs extra.

The tablet's internal storage is not expandable after purchase. We recommend choosing the slightly more expensive 256GB model, especially if you want to store movies and other content on the device.

Parental controls exist, but they're a bit more complicated to activate and manage than Amazon's Fire tablets for kids.

Best Android tablet for kids 6 and up: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung

Age Appropriateness: 6 & up | Display Size: 8.7-inch WXGA+ touchscreen | Screen Resolution: 1,340 x 800 pixels | Storage: (Up to 1TB with microSD card) | Parental Controls: Yes | Average Battery Life: Up to 10 hours | Operating System: Android 11 | Dimensions: 8.37 x 4.91 x 0.31 inches | Weight: 0.81 pounds | Port: USB Type-C | Case/Cover Included: No | Special Feature(s): Sturdy metal housing, access to the Samsung Kids service.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a full-featured Android tablet, but it relies on older technology and is nowhere near as powerful as the company's top-of-the-line (and much more expensive) Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. This tablet offers an 8.7-inch touchscreen display. Battery life is average at up to 10 hours. That said, the tablet is lightweight and very powerful. It runs the Android 11 operating system and offers full access to the Google Play Store, where many optional apps are available.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an affordable option for anyone, not just kids. To take full advantage of parental controls, an adult will need to combine the integrated features with optional apps, like Bark for Android (which costs between $5 and $14 per month).

This tablet comes with your choice of either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, which is not much. But it's expandable to up to 1TB with an optional microSD memory card. Like most tablets that are not designed specifically for kids, this one does not come with a case or extended guarantee that offers coverage against accidental damage. These are available, but cost extra.

If you're giving this tablet to a child, we highly recommend subscribing to the optional Samsung Kids service. Like Amazon Kids+, this is a subscription-based, safe environment for a child to explore and connect with the world. It includes unlimited access to family-friendly activities designed to entertain and educate. The subscription cost is $8 per month or $60 per year.

Pros:

This is an affordable, full-featured, Android-based tablet.

The tablet offers a 8.7-inch WXGA+ touchscreen display with 1,340 x 800 pixel resolution.

The tablet is housed in a metal frame, which makes it a bit more durable than most tablets, especially if an optional screen-protection film is added.

The Samsung Kids service can easily be added to the tablet.

Cons:

To utilize a comprehensive set of parental controls, an optional, subscription-based app (such as Bark for Android) is required.

Best budget Android tablet for kids 6 and up: TCL Tab 8 LE

TCL

Age Appropriateness: 6 & Up | Display Size: 8-inch touchscreen | Screen Resolution: 1,280 x 800 pixels | Storage: 32GB (expandable to 512GB with microSD memory card) | Parental Controls: Yes | Average Battery Life: Up to 10 hours | Operating System: Android 11 | Dimensions: 7.76 x 4.61 x 0.35 inches | Weight: 10.9 ounces | Port: USB Type-C | Case/Cover Included: No | Special Feature(s): A good choice for on-the-go entertainment

Falling into the most affordable price range, the TCL Tab 8 LE offers basic tablet functionality on the Android 11 operating system. You get an 8-inch touchscreen (with 1,280 x 800 pixel resolution) that can display up to 16 million colors. Battery life is up to 10 hours, which is consistent with other tablets.

The lightweight TCL Tab 8 LE tablet (released in early-2022 as a budget option) can be used for online gaming, streaming video or audio content and to run a vast selection of Android-based apps (available from the Google Play Store). While the tablet comes with just 32GB of internal storage, this can be expanded up to 512GB using an optional microSD memory card.

This tablet can be used by children on its own, but we recommend investing in a durable (child-friendly) case, sold separately. Also, keep in mind that a protection plan will cost extra as well, though at this price point, you may want to skip it..

Pros:

This is an extremely affordable, Android-based tablet that runs using the Android 11 operating system.

The TCL Tab 8 LE is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen display.

The size of the tablet is compact, so a child will find it manageable with their small hands.

Weighing in at 10.9 ounces, the tablet can be comfortably held for extended periods when reading an eBook or watching a movie.

Cons:

An optional, subscription-based app (such as Bark for Android) is required for parental controls.

No protective case or screen cover is included, and a warranty that offers protection against accidental damage will cost extra.

Best battery life in a tablet for kids: Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Generation)

Lenovo

Age Appropriateness: 6 & up | Display Size: 11.5-inch touchscreen | Screen Resolution: 2,000 x 1,200 pixels | Storage: 128GB | Parental Controls: Yes | Average Battery Life: Up to 10 hours | Operating System: Android 12 | Dimensions: 10.5 x 6.6 x 0.2 inches | Weight: 1.14 pounds | Port: USB Type-C | Case/Cover Included: No | Special Feature(s): 4 speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos, Max. screen brightness is 400 nits, 120Hz screen refresh rate, upgradable up to Android 14

Priced around $250 (less when it's on sale), the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Generation) was released earlier in 2023 and offers a generously sized 11.5-inch touchscreen (with 2,000 x 1,200 pixel resolution). It also comes with 128GB of internal storage, which is impressive for a tablet at this price point. One thing that sets this tablet apart from other low-cost options: four integrated speakers and support of Dolby Atmos audio. This creates an immersive experience (without headphones) when listening to music or watching supported video content.

The screen's maximum brightness is 400 nits, which means kids should have no trouble seeing the screen in a well-lit room. The screen will be difficult to see in direct sunlight, however. For gamers, this tablet supports an Xbox Cloud Gaming subscription (optional), so you get access to a nice selection of online-based games. Another useful feature is that the tablet has a special reading mode, which is designed to reduce eye fatigue while reading e-books.

As with most full-featured, Android-based tablets, if you want an extensive collection of parental controls at your disposal as a parent or guardian, we recommend investing in an app like Bark for Android, which costs $8 per month or $60 per year. You'll also probably want to equip the tablet with a durable case and pay extra for a warranty that offers protection against accidental damage. In terms of power and capabilities, what's possible with the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Generation) falls somewhere between the TCL Tab 8 LE and high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Pros:

The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Generation) is a decently powerful, mid-priced tablet that fully supports the Android 12 operating system and apps available from the Google Play Store.

The tablet supports the optional Precision Pen 3 stylus, a Folio Case and Bluetooth keyboard (each sold separately)

The tablet is capable of most basic tasks.

A nice collection of optional, age-appropriate games and educational content is available from the Google Play Store.

Cons:

To utilize a comprehensive set of parental controls, an optional, subscription-based app (such as Bark for Android) is required.

You don't get a productive case or screen cover and a warranty that offers protection against accidental damage will cost extra.

There's no built in 3.5mm headphone jack.

Why we recommend the Amazon Fire tablets for kids

While any tablet can be used by a child, the various Amazon Fire for kids tablets are designed specifically for kids. They come with a durable case, a two-year warranty and a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+. Similar features on other tablets would cost a lot extra. And to provide security and privacy to young users, the Amazon Fire tablets for kids have integrated security tools (again, something many other tablets charge extra for).

Amazon

We also appreciate the powerful parental controls that are built into these relatively inexpensive tablets. They can easily be managed using a parent or guardian's smartphone and do not require an extra subscription. We don't recommend one of these tablets for anyone over the age of 12, but for younger people, they provide the functionality, security, battery life and durability that parents will appreciate, along with content a child will enjoy. Keep in mind, the Amazon Fire tablets for kids are not toys. They're functional tablets that offer a wide range of optional apps and versatile functionality.

Like any technology-based equipment you give to your child, especially equipment that connects to the Internet, we can't stress strongly enough the importance of activating, adjusting and managing the parental controls offered by the various tablets in this roundup. Don't hand over a tablet to a child without setting ground rules on what it can and shouldn't do.

We believe the Amazon Fire tablets for kids (not to be confused with the regular Amazon Fire tablets) offer the best collection of security, privacy and parental control features, along with quality content available through Amazon Kids+. That said, the other tablets in this roundup can also be made child-friendly and become powerful entertainment and educational tools.

