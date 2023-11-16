This week on "Sunday Morning": The Food Issue (November 19)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: The tastemakers: Influencers and food labs behind trends for foodies

MEAT: Hot Stuff BBQ

Pane carasau. CBS News

BREAD: The flatbread central to culinary life in Sardinia

In Italy, pane carasau (a crunchy flatbread whose origins are said to date back to the Bronze Age) traditionally accompanies other Sardinian staples, from pecorino cheese to the red wine cannonau - and pretty much any dish. Correspondent Seth Doane checks out how this bread - a popular Sardinian "celebrity" - is made and enjoyed.

Fans of the Big Green Egg use it to cook practically anything. CBS News

TRIPTYCH: Cookware chronicles: The Big Green Egg

The large egg-shaped cooking device, known as the Big Green Egg, takes its inspiration from ancient ovens. But for nearly 50 years the gastronomic gadget has been winning over fans who use it for everything from steaks to pies. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks at the magic of cooking with the egg.

Tinned fish from Fishwife. CBS News

SEAFOOD: A new trend: Tinned fish

The sandwiches at Mr. Beef have been drawing crowds to the Chicago fixture for more than 40 years. CBS News

LUNCH: The Chicago sandwich joint that inspired "The Bear"

Opened in 1979 by Joseph Zucchero, Mr. Beef is a Chicago joint that draws throngs from all over for its juicy Italian beef sandwiches, inspiring the hit FX series "The Bear." When Zucchero died last March, his son Christopher stepped up to run the family business. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Christopher, whose River North sandwich shop is booming like never before.

For more info:



VEGAN: Pinky Cole on the success of her Slutty Vegan fast food chain

The mission of plant-based fast-food chain Slutty Vegan, says founder Pinky Cole, is to change the conversation around vegan food and make it more mainstream. She talks with correspondent Faith Salie about her improbable success, and how feeding one famous customer was the lucky break that helped launched her business.

A chef's knife by Quintin Middleton. CBS News

TRIPTYCH: Cookware chronicles: The cutting edge of chef's knives

South Carolina bladesmith Quintin Middleton pours everything into his hand-crafted chef's knives – elegant instruments that can cost up to $2,500 apiece. Correspondent Serena Altschul talks with Middleton about his inspirations for forging his distinctive knives, and with chef Kwame Onwuachi, who says a Middleton blade is worth the sharp cost.

Pawpaw fruit. CBS News

FRUIT: A sweet celebration of pawpaw fruit

The fruit of the pawpaw tree, part of the custard apple family, appears to be tropical, but it grows wild in more than 20 states and Canada, and was a favorite of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. Today, it's the official native fruit of Ohio, which hosts an annual pawpaw festival. Correspondent Allison Aubrey reports on efforts to spread the word about the pawpaw.

Garth Brooks. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Garth Brooks: "Life's better with music in it"

Garth Brooks may be the best-selling solo recording artist of all time. But now, he's got another title: Owner of the Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk in Nashville. Brooks talks with "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley about being "the luckiest, most blessed guy on this planet," and why his hope is that music – in or out of a honky-tonk – helps unite people.

INGREDIENTS: The lawyer who polices food labels

The papers call him the "Vanilla Vigilante!" Spencer Sheehan, perhaps the most prolific consumer class-action attorney in the country, brings cases against food producers over what he claims is deceptive labeling of ingredients. Correspondent Jim Axelrod reports.

RECIPES: The New York Times Cooking: A recipe for success

For subscribers, The New York Times' Cooking section, and its Cooking app – with recipes by contributors like food columnist and cookbook author Melissa Clark – are as important a part of the "paper of record" as the news. And as Times editor Emily Weinstein tells correspondent Kelefa Sanneh, they're an important part of the paper's business model as well.

POSTCARD FROM JAPAN: At your service

VIDEO: The father-and-son team behind "Hunger Pangs"

Food writer Kevin Pang and his dad, Jeffrey, are exploring their Asian heritage as hosts of a YouTube cooking show for America's Test Kitchen, "Hunger Pangs." They're also co-authors of a new cookbook, "A Very Chinese Cookbook: 100 Recipes from China & Not China (But Still Really Chinese)." They talk with correspondent Martha Teichner about food's special familial bond.

DESSERT: Bouza: A tribute to Syrian ice cream

TRIPTYCH: Cookware chronicles: The Bundt pan

Since its development in 1950, styled after a pan to bake a traditional European ring-shaped cake, 75 million Bundt pans have been sold – and they're used for more than just desserts. Correspondent Serena Altschul reports.

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on being a bourbon aficionado

The comedian, a longtime beer guy, is new to the enjoyment of hard liquor, and finds it helps him forget his five kids.

