Watch CBS News

Tastemakers: The science of food trends

How are new foods created and marketed, like protein-infused coffee, or eggs created without chickens? Correspondent David Pogue looks at the fascinating world of food trends, introducing you to the companies that help shape what and how you eat.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.