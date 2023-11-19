Watch CBS News

11/19: Sunday Morning

Jane Pauley hosts our annual "Food Issue," devoted to all things epicurean. Among our delicious features: David Pogue visits a laboratory that helps launch new food trends; Lee Cowan samples Texas BBQ with a foreign flavor, while Seth Doane checks out a traditional Sardinian flatbread being exported around the world; Tracy Smith visits the Chicago sandwich shop that inspired "The Bear"; Luke Burbank explores the popularity of tinned fish; Jane Pauley interviews Garth Brooks, who is opening a bar & honky-tonk in Nashville; Faith Salie talks with Pinky Cole, founder of the Slutty Vegan fast food chain; Kelefa Sanneh gets in the kitchen with New York Times food columnist Melissa Clark; Jonathan Vigliotti checks out a California baker who specializes in bouza, a traditional Syrian ice cream; and Serena Altschul looks at some tools of the culinary trade.
