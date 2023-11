The Chicago sandwich joint that inspired "The Bear" Opened in 1979 by Joseph Zucchero, Mr. Beef is a Chicago joint that draws throngs from all over for its juicy Italian beef sandwiches, inspiring the hit FX series "The Bear." When Zucchero died last March, his son Christopher stepped up to run the family business. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Christopher, whose River North sandwich shop is booming like never before.