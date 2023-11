Garth Brooks' new honky-tonk Garth Brooks may be the best-selling solo recording artist of all time. But now, he's got another title: Owner of the Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk in Nashville. Brooks talks with "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley about being "the luckiest, most blessed guy on this planet," and why his hope is that music – in or out of a honky-tonk – helps unite people.