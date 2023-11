A new trend: Tinned fish Tinned fish, like sardines and anchovies, has always been more common in Europe than the U.S. But last year sales of tinned fish in the States rose to $2.7 billion, largely driven by young consumers. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Becca Millstein, founder of Fishwife, which sells carefully-packaged, sustainably-harvested seafood; and with Anna Hezel, author of the cookbook "Tin to Table," about the growing popularity of tinned fish.