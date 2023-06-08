This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 11)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: A quadriplegic mother on raising twins: "Having a disability is not the end of the world"

Dani Izzie and her husband, Rudy, insist there's nothing special about how they're raising their twin girls in rural Virginia. Except that in 2009 Dani slipped on a bathroom floor and snapped her neck, paralyzing almost everything from her chest down. But that did not stop her from getting married, and pregnant, and giving birth to Lavinia and Giorgiana during the pandemic. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with an extraordinary woman, subject of the documentary "Dani's Twins," who just wants to be considered a normal mom.

To watch a trailer for the documentary "Dani's Twins" click on the video player below:

For more info:



Stanley Forman's picture of a white Boston youth attacking a Black lawyer with an American flag won the photographer a Pulitzer Prize. Stanley Forman

HISTORY: Wielding the American flag as a tool of hate

In April 1976, as Boston was mired in demonstrations over busing to desegregate public schools, a Black Yale-educated lawyer was assaulted by a group of whites, including one man wielding an American flag. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with Stanley Forman, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his photo capturing the attack, and with the victim, lawyer Ted Landsmark, about the flag, as an aspirational symbol, and as a weapon of racism.

For more info:

Characters from the comedy series "Ghosts," none of whom are alive. CBS

TV: "Ghosts": Inside a spirited comedy

In the hit comedy series "Ghosts," a young couple inherits a Victorian Era mansion in upstate New York, only to discover they have company: a motley crew of the dearly departed. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with cast members Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long, Román Zaragoza, Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock and Brandon Scott Jones, along with writer-producers Joe Wiseman and Joe Port, about playing death for laughs.

For more info:

"Ghosts," on CBS and Paramount+

Phillipa Soo as Guenevere, Andrew Burnap as Arthur, Dakin Matthews as Merlyn, and Jordan Donica as Lancelot Du Lac in Lincoln Center Theater's revival of the Lerner & Loewe musical "Camelot." Joan Marcus

STAGE: "Camelot" and the legend of King Arthur

Nominated for five Tony Awards including best musical revival, Lerner & Loewe's "Camelot" is a romantic telling of King Arthur, Queen Guenevere and the Knights of the Round Table. But did Arthur really exist? Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with professor Dorsey Armstrong about the history and legend of the British king; and with writer Aaron Sorkin and Michael Lerner (son of lyricist Alan Jay Lerner) about how the 1960 musical became a legend itself, when the tale of an enchanted kingdom was viewed through the prism of a contemporary Camelot, the Kennedy administration.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Joel Grey on the alchemy of theater

As Broadway prepares for the Tony Awards, renowned song and dance man Joel Grey, who will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, offers his thoughts on the special community formed by those in the theater – and the audience. [Don't miss the 76th annual Tony Awards, live on CBS and Paramount+ June 11.]

For more info:

New York Times bestseller author Bonnie Garmus. CBS News

BOOKS: "Lessons in Chemistry" author Bonnie Garmus on channeling "constructive anger"

After a decades-long career as a copywriter, Bonnie Garmus tried to sell her first novel; it was rejected 98 times. But her dogged determination paid off; her first published novel, "Lessons in Chemistry," has spent more than a year on the New York Times bestseller list and been translated into 40 languages. Garmus talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about Elizabeth Zott, her "subversive" heroine created in honor of her own mother.

For more info:



Seven-time Tony Award-winner Andrew Lloyd Webber. CBS News

STAGE: Why Andrew Lloyd Webber is worried about the future of Broadway

With the closing of "Phantom of the Opera," and his latest musical, "Bad Cinderella," there is no Andrew Lloyd Webber production on Broadway for the first time in 43 years. The composer who helped define musical theater over the past half-century talks with correspondent Seth Doane about investing in theater's future; the problem with the Tony Awards; writing music for Britain's new king; and the death of his son, Grammy-nominated composer Nicholas Lloyd Webber.

For more info:



BROADWAY: Curtain up for the 76th annual Tony Awards

The spotlight shines bright on Broadway tonight with the 76th annual Tony Awards, presented live on CBS and Paramount+. "Sunday Morning" offers a preview with some of the creators and performers being celebrated.

"Sunday Morning" on Broadway: Interviews with 2023 Tony nominees (YouTube)

Enjoy our compilation of "Sunday Morning" features about Broadway shows that are up for this year's Tony Awards, including the revival of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"; the musicals "Almost Famous," "New York, New York," "Shucked" and "Some Like It Hot"; the play "Good Night, Oscar"; and the revival of August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson."

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Comedian Alex Edelman on how to make it to Broadway

Performing in a production on Broadway is a lifelong dream for many. For writer-comedian Alex Edelman, his path to the Great White Way, where he is presenting his one-man show, "Just For Us," started in a pub above a London shoe store.

For more info:



From the documentary "Kiss the Future." Courtesy Tribeca Festival

MOVIES: 2023 Tribeca Festival: Opening highlights, in-person and streaming

More than 100 fiction and nonfiction features will unspool at the New York City festival, with many available for home viewing through July 2 via the Tribeca At Home platform. Check out some recommended picks.

For more info:

