Bonnie Garmus on her "subversive" novel "Lessons in Chemistry" After a decades-long career as a copywriter, Bonnie Garmus tried to sell her first novel; it was rejected 98 times. But her dogged determination paid off; her first published novel, "Lessons in Chemistry," has spent more than a year on the New York Times bestseller list and been translated into 40 languages. Garmus talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about Elizabeth Zott, her "subversive" heroine created in honor of her own mother.