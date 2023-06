"Ghosts": Inside a spirited comedy In the hit comedy series "Ghosts," a young couple inherits a Victorian Era mansion in upstate New York, only to discover they have company: a motley crew of the dearly departed. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with cast members Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long, Román Zaragoza, Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock and Brandon Scott Jones, along with writer-producers Joe Wiseman and Joe Port, about playing death for laughs.