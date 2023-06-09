Read full text of Trump indictment with details of charges

A federal indictment against former President Donald Trump was unsealed on Friday. Trump faces 37 counts related to sensitive documents recovered at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after he left the White House.

The indictment alleges the former president "endeavored to obstruct the FBI and grand jury investigations and conceal retention of classified documents." His former aide, Walt Nauta, is named as a co-conspirator.

Read the full 44-page indictment below.