Meet a quadriplegic mom raising twins Dani Izzie and her husband, Rudy, insist there's nothing special about how they're raising their twin girls in rural Virginia. Except that in 2009 Dani slipped on a bathroom floor and snapped her neck, paralyzing almost everything from her chest down. But that did not stop her from getting married, and pregnant, and giving birth to Lavinia and Giorgiana during the pandemic. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with an extraordinary woman, subject of the documentary "Dani's Twins," who just wants to be considered a normal mom.