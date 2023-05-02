2023 Tony Awards: Here are the nominees in six major categories

Watch CBS News
Actor Lea Michele and 2022 Tony Award winner Myles Frost revealed the nominees for six major categories of the 76th Annual Tony Awards on "CBS Mornings" Tuesday.  

Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host the Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from the United Palace Theatre in New York City. The celebration will air at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on CBS and Paramount+. The show will also be available on demand on Paramount+. 

Below is a list of nominees in six major categories.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play 

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog 
Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog 
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar 
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy 
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play 

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House 
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie 
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976 
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders 

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical 

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot 
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot 
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street 
Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods 
Ben Platt, Parade 
Colton Ryan, New York, New York 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical 

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street 
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods 
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo 
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet 
Micaela Diamond, Parade 

Best Play 

Ain't No Mo' 

Author: Jordan E. Cooper 
Producers: Lee Daniels, BET: Black Entertainment Television, Len Blavatnik, Ron Burkle, Aryeh B. Bourkoff, 59th & Prairie Entertainment, RuPaul Charles, I'll Have Another Productions, Jeremy O. Harris, Lena Waithe, Tucker Tooley Entertainment, CJ Uzomah, Ann Cox, Gina Purlia, Bob Yari, Marvin Peart, Colleen Camp, Marvet Britto, Jeremy Green, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham, Mandy Hackett 

Between Riverside and Crazy 

Author: Stephen Adly Guirgis 
Producers: Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Khady Kamara, Atlantic Theater Company 

Cost of Living 

Author: Martyna Majok 
Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove, Williamstown Theatre Festival 

Fat Ham 

Author: James Ijames 
Producers: No Guarantees, Public Theater Productions, Rashad V. Chambers, National Black Theatre, Tim Levy, Bards on Broadway, Bob Boyett, Ghostbuster Productions, James Ijames, Cynthia Stroum, Audible, Adam Cohen, Blake Devillier, Firemused Productions/JamRock Productions, The Forstalls, Iconic Vizion/Corey Brunish, John Gore Organization, Midnight Theatricals, David Miner, Robin Gorman Newman/PickleStar Theatricals, Marc Platt, Play on Shakespeare, The Wilma Theater, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Jones, Dylan Pager, Roundabout Theatre Company, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham, Mandy Hackett, Sade Lythcott, Jonathan McCrory 

Leopoldstadt 

Author: Tom Stoppard 
Producers: Sonia Friedman Productions, Roy Furman, Lorne Michaels, Stephanie P. McClelland, Gavin Kalin, Delman Sloan, Eilene Davidson, Brad Edgerton, Patrick Gracey, Hunter Arnold, Burnt Umber Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, The Factor Gavin Partnership, Harris Rubin Productions, Robert Nederlander, Jr., No Guarantees, Sandy Robertson, Iris Smith, Jamie deRoy/Catherine Adler, Dodge Hall Productions/Waverly Productions, Richardo Hornos/Robert Tichio, Heni Koenigsberg/Wendy Federman, Thomas S. Perakos/Stephanie Kramer, Brian Spector/Judith Seinfeld, Richard Winkler/Alan Shorr 

Best Musical 

& Juliet 

Producers: Max Martin & Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd, Eva Price, Lukasz Gottwald, 42nd.club, Independent Presenters Network, Jack Lane, Library Company, Shellback, Shivhans Pictures, Sing Out, Louise!, Kim Szarzynski, Taylor/Riegler, Tenenbaum/Keyes, Barry Weiss, John Gore Organization 

Kimberly Akimbo 

Producers: David Stone, Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo, Aaron Glick 

New York, New York 

Producers: Sonia Friedman Productions, Tom Kirdahy, Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Crossroads Live, Playing Field, Stephanie P. McClelland, Ambassador Theatre Group, Waiting in the Wings Productions, Colin Callender, Gilbert and DeeDee Garcia/Sue Vaccaro, Peter May, Rileyfan, Silverhopkins+/Hunter Johnson, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Eric Passmore, Thomas Swayne, Elliott Cornelious/SunnySpot Productions, Santino DeAngelo/Cynthia Tong, Craig Balsam, Richard Batchelder, Concord Theatricals, Creative Partners Productions, Marguerite Hoffman, Jessica R. Jenen, John Gore Organization, MGM on Stage, James L. Nederlander, Linda B. Rubin, Seriff Productions, Shivhans Pictures, 42nd.club/Beards on Broadway, AGL Productions/Brad Blume, Hunter Arnold/Red Mountain Theatre, Cue to Cue Productions/Roy Putrino, Jamie deRoy/Janet and Marvin Rosen, Edgewood/Silva Theatrical Group, Dale Franzen/Henry R. Muñoz, III, Deborah Green/Chris Mattsson, Branden Grimmett/DMQR Productions, Christen James/Gregory Carroll, NETworks Presentations/Lamar Richardson, Ron Simons/Adam Zell, Chartoff-Winkler 

Shucked 

Producers: Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano/Gary Gersh, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard Smith, Silvia Schmid, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, James L. Nederlander, EST/Emily Tisch, Sony Music Entertaiment, DudaAllen, David W. Busch, Karen Fairchild, HoriPro Inc., Gordon-Helfner, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, Jimi Westbrook, ZKM Media 

Some Like It Hot 

Producers: The Shubert Organization, Neil Meron, MGM on Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander, Kenny Leon, Hunter Arnold, John Gore Organization, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Bob Boyett, Cue to Cue Productions, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Marc Howard, Independent Presenters Network, Juanita Jordan, Jujamcyn Theaters, Henry R. Muñoz, III, Ostar, Mariah Carey, D.S. Moynihan 

