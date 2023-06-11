Watch CBS News

Comedian Alex Edelman on his road to Broadway

Performing in a production on Broadway is a lifelong dream for many. For writer-comedian Alex Edelman, his path to the Great White Way, where he is presenting his one-man show, "Just For Us," started in a pub behind a London shoe store.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.