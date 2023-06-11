Quad moms: Portraits of mothers with disabilities

In 2009 Dani Izzie, then 23, slipped on a bathroom floor and snapped her neck, paralyzing almost everything from her chest down. But that did not stop her from getting married, and having babies – twins! She and her husband Rudy are the subjects of the documentary "Dani's Twins."

Dani Izzie

CBS News

Dani is a quadriplegic, with paralysis in both her lower and upper limbs. But thankfully her paralysis isn't complete. "My hands are paralyzed, so my fingers, I can't move them individually," she said. "And my triceps specifically are paralyzed in my arms. And then my core, my abdominals, and my back muscles are paralyzed."

In the documentary Dani notes, "Society doesn't think we're capable of being good parents. It's prejudice, pure and simple."