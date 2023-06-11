Quad moms: Portraits of mothers with disabilities
In 2009 Dani Izzie, then 23, slipped on a bathroom floor and snapped her neck, paralyzing almost everything from her chest down. But that did not stop her from getting married, and having babies – twins! She and her husband Rudy are the subjects of the documentary "Dani's Twins."
Dani Izzie
Dani is a quadriplegic, with paralysis in both her lower and upper limbs. But thankfully her paralysis isn't complete. "My hands are paralyzed, so my fingers, I can't move them individually," she said. "And my triceps specifically are paralyzed in my arms. And then my core, my abdominals, and my back muscles are paralyzed."
In the documentary Dani notes, "Society doesn't think we're capable of being good parents. It's prejudice, pure and simple."
Dani Izzie
Dani Izzie with her husband, Rudy, and their twin girls, Lavinia and Giorgiana. While she has found support online in raising children while paralyzed, Dani admits that she has also received her share of trolling as well. "There can be people around who say it's not normal. And this is proof, 'Well, yeah, it is.'"
Quad Squad
Dani launched a private Facebook support group called Quad Squad. With about 400 members, many of them moms, they understand each other in ways others perhaps can't. "We share pictures with each other. We get our questions answered, share our experiences," Dani told "Sunday Morning."
Ashley M. Ruiz
Ashley M. Ruiz, Vineland, N.J.
Bree Marie
Bree Marie, Utah.
Gabby Vanderkuyl
Gabby Vanderkuyl, Greensboro, N.C.
Shannon Minnick
Shannon Minnick, Maryland.
Alicia Neal Reagan
Alicia Neal Reagan, Lafayette, Ga.
Amy Sharp Becker
Amy Sharp Becker, Fishers, Ind.
Angie Dusty
Angie Dusty, Oklahoma.
Brandy Lee
Brandy Lee, Midland, Texas.
Kadi Davis
Kadi Davis, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Brenda B. Parent
Brenda B. Parent, Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Carissa Swoop
Carissa Swoop, Woodland, Pa.
Chloe Kennedy
Chloe Kennedy, Sydney, Australia.
Christa Jo Cairus
Christa Jo Cairus, Goodyear, Ariz.
DeLynne Lee Bortis
DeLynne Lee Bortis, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.
JayVeona Morrison
JayVeona Morrison, North Charleston, S.C.
Katelyn Hanson
Katelyn Hanson, Michigan.
Lexi Galvan
Lexi Galvan, Denver, Colo.
Mandy Salas
Mandy Salas, Dickey, Calif.
Michelle Pittman Gellis
Michelle Pittman Gellis, Kansas City., Mo.
Renee Lightcap
Renee Lightcap, Newark, Del.
Stacey Adams
Stacey Adams.
Stephanie Nichols de Rodas
Stephanie Nichols de Rodas, El Cajon, Calif.
Susan Crim
Susan Crim, Clarkston, Mich.
Tannins Hancock Stang
Tannins Hancock Stang, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Teka Perry
Teka Perry, Wyoming.
Valeria Isaacs
Valeria Isaacs, Temecula, Calif.
Yasaman Best
Yasaman Best, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.