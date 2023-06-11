Watch CBS News
Quad moms: Portraits of mothers with disabilities

By David Morgan

dani-rudy-and-girls-a-1280.jpg
In 2009 Dani Izzie, then 23, slipped on a bathroom floor and snapped her neck, paralyzing almost everything from her chest down. But that did not stop her from getting married, and having babies – twins! She and her husband Rudy are the subjects of the documentary "Dani's Twins."

Dani Izzie

dani-with-twins-1920.jpg
Dani is a quadriplegic, with paralysis in both her lower and upper limbs. But thankfully her paralysis isn't complete. "My hands are paralyzed, so my fingers, I can't move them individually," she said. "And my triceps specifically are paralyzed in my arms. And then my core, my abdominals, and my back muscles are paralyzed." 

In the documentary Dani notes, "Society doesn't think we're capable of being good parents. It's prejudice, pure and simple."

Dani Izzie

shoes.jpg
Dani Izzie with her husband, Rudy, and their twin girls, Lavinia and Giorgiana. While she has found support online in raising children while paralyzed, Dani admits that she has also received her share of trolling as well. "There can be people around who say it's not normal. And this is proof, 'Well, yeah, it is.'"

Quad Squad

quad-squad.jpg
Dani launched a private Facebook support group called Quad Squad. With about 400 members, many of them moms, they understand each other in ways others perhaps can't. "We share pictures with each other. We get our questions answered, share our experiences," Dani told "Sunday Morning."

Ashley M. Ruiz

ashley-m-ruiz-vineland-nj.jpg
Ashley M. Ruiz, Vineland, N.J.

Bree Marie

bree-marie-utah.jpg
Bree Marie, Utah. 

Gabby Vanderkuyl

gabby-vanderkuyl-greensboro-nc1.jpg
Gabby Vanderkuyl, Greensboro, N.C.

Shannon Minnick

shannon-minnick-maryland.jpg
Shannon Minnick, Maryland.

Alicia Neal Reagan

alicia-neal-reagan-lafayette-georgia.jpg
Alicia Neal Reagan, Lafayette, Ga.

Amy Sharp Becker

amy-sharp-becker-fishers-indiana.jpg
Amy Sharp Becker, Fishers, Ind.

Angie Dusty

angie-dusty-oklahoma.jpg
Angie Dusty, Oklahoma.

Brandy Lee

brandy-lee-midland-texas.jpg
Brandy Lee, Midland, Texas.

Kadi Davis

kadi-davis-grand-rapids-mi.jpg
Kadi Davis, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Brenda B. Parent

brenda-b-parent-mount-pleasant-south-carolina-with-son.jpg
Brenda B. Parent, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Carissa Swoop

carissa-swoop-woodland-pa.jpg
Carissa Swoop, Woodland, Pa.

Chloe Kennedy

chloe-kennedy-sydney-australia.jpg
Chloe Kennedy, Sydney, Australia.

Christa Jo Cairus

christa-jo-cairus-goodyear-arizona1.jpg
Christa Jo Cairus, Goodyear, Ariz.

DeLynne Lee Bortis

delynne-lee-bortis-saskatoon-saskatchewan-canada.jpg
DeLynne Lee Bortis, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

JayVeona Morrison

jayveona-morrison-north-charleston-south-carolina-2.jpg
JayVeona Morrison, North Charleston, S.C.

Katelyn Hanson

katelyn-hanson-michigan.jpg
Katelyn Hanson, Michigan.

Lexi Galvan

lexi-galvan-denver-co.jpg
Lexi Galvan, Denver, Colo.

Mandy Salas

mandy-salas-dickey-california.jpg
Mandy Salas, Dickey, Calif.

Michelle Pittman Gellis

michelle-pittman-gellis-kansas-city-missouri.jpg
Michelle Pittman Gellis, Kansas City., Mo.

Renee Lightcap

renee-lightcap.jpg
Renee Lightcap, Newark, Del.

Stacey Adams

stacey-adams.jpg
Stacey Adams.

Stephanie Nichols de Rodas

stephanie-nichols-de-rodas-el-cajon-ca.jpg
Stephanie Nichols de Rodas, El Cajon, Calif. 

Susan Crim

susan-crim-clarkston-mi.jpg
Susan Crim, Clarkston, Mich.

Tannins Hancock Stang

tannins-hancock-stang-saskatoon-saskatchewan-canada.jpg
Tannins Hancock Stang, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Teka Perry

teka-perry-wyoming.jpg
Teka Perry, Wyoming.

Valeria Isaacs

valeria-isaacs-temecula-california.jpg
Valeria Isaacs, Temecula, Calif.

Yasaman Best

yasaman-best-ottawa-ontario-canada.jpg
Yasaman Best, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

David Morgan

David Morgan is a senior editor at CBSNews.com and cbssundaymorning.com.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 8:39 AM

