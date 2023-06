The virtue and reward of patience A few months ago, Memphis gym owner Roderick Duncan noticed a homeless man, 24-year-old Bryan Taylor, sleeping in one of his old, unlocked cars. Duncan shooed him away, but Taylor returned the next day. And the next. And the next. Then, Duncan tried a different approach: offering him a cup of coffee. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports on how kindness, and a lot of patience, has helped forge a bond.