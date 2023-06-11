Watch CBS News

Trump's indictment and its fallout for the GOP race

This week Donald Trump, front-runner for the Republican Presidential nomination, was charged with 37 felony counts for retaining classified documents, including nuclear secrets, at his Florida home, and blocking the government's efforts to retrieve them. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with presidential historian Douglas Brinkley and veteran presidential campaign strategist Stuart Stevens about what this means for the Republican Party and the 2024 race.
