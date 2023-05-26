Summer music heats up 2023

Depeche Mode performs at the United Center in Chicago, April 5, 2023. | Jake Barlow/CBS News As we enter the summer music season, live performances are in full swing. Scroll through our concert gallery, featuring images by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

Stewart Copeland Ed Spinelli for CBS News Drummer Stewart Copeland, a founding member of The Police, performs at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill., May 19, 2023. The concert, part of the "Stewart Copeland Police Deranged Tour," featured such Police favorites as "Roxanne," "King of Pain," "Every Breath You Take," "Don't Stand So Close to Me" and "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic."

Metallica Jake Barlow/CBS News This spring the heavy metal band Metallica launched a world tour that will last two years, promoting their latest album, "72 Seasons," released in April. Each city visited will host two concerts with different set lists. The first concert of their "M72" tour was held on April 27 at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Metallica Jake Barlow/CBS News Guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica.

Metallica Jake Barlow/CBS News Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica in Amsterdam. The concert featured live debuts of "Screaming Suicide" and "Sleepwalk My Life Away," as well as "Lux Æterna" (their first new single in six years), from their latest album, "72 Seasons." They also performed the "Master of Puppets" track "Orion" as a show opener for the first time since 2011.

Metallica Jake Barlow/CBS News Bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica performs in Amsterdam.

Metallica Jake Barlow/CBS News Lead guitarist Kirk Hammett of Metallica, at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, April 27, 2023.

Metallica Jake Barlow/CBS News Kirk Hammett's Boris Karloff guitar.

Depeche Mode Jake Barlow/CBS News Depeche Mode performs at the United Center in Chicago April 5, 2023. First charting in 1981 with their debut album "Speak & Spell," the English synth and electronic rock band has had eight Billboard Top 10 albums in the U.S., including the 1993 chart topper "Songs of Faith and Devotion."

Depeche Mode Jake Barlow/CBS News Since 1980 vocalist Dave Gahan and guitarist-keyboardist Martin Gore have been performing as Depeche Mode, which formed out of the band Composition of Sound.

Depeche Mode Jake Barlow/CBS News Guitarist Martin Gore of Depeche Mode.

Depeche Mode Jake Barlow/CBS News The setlist from Depeche Mode's Chicago concert. The group recently released their 15th studio album, "Memento Mori," featuring the single "Ghosts Again."

Placebo Jake Barlow/CBS News Placebo, an alternative rock band from the U.K. featuring Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal, was at the Salt Shed in Chicago April 21, 2023. Their setlist featured songs from their 2022 album "Never Let Me Go," including "Forever Chemicals," "Beautiful James," "Hugz," "Happy Birthday to the Sky," "Sad White Reggae," and "Chemtrails,"

John Mayer Ed Spinelli for CBS News John Mayer's acoustic tour took him to Chicago, at the United Center on March 31. His setlist included "Your Body Is a Wonderland," "Heartbreak Warfare," "Who Says," and "Love on the Weekend," as well as covers of The Grateful Dead ("Friend of the Devil"), Beyoncé ("XO") and Tom Petty ("Free Fallin'"). He also spent time at the piano, covering a-ha ("Take On Me") and Harry Styles ("As It Was").

Steel Panther Jake Barlow/CBS News The metal band Steel Panther prowled around the House of Blues in Chicago on March 25, 2023, with music from their new album, "On The Prowl." Michael Starr, Russ Parrish, "Stix" Zadinia and Joe "Spyder" Lester performed "Friends With Benefits," "1987" and "Ain't Dead Yet."

Crobot Jake Barlow/CBS News The Pennsylvania rock band Crobot performed at the House of Blues in Chicago March 25, 2023. Founding members Brandon Yeagley (vocals) and Chris Bishop (guitar), alongside Dan Ryan (drums) and Tim Peugh (bass), performed "Gasoline," "Low Life," "The Necromancer" and "Chupacabra."

Iggy Pop Kirstine Walton for CBS News For the opening of his 2023 tour, Iggy Pop played at the Salt Shed in Chicago, on March 10. The Salt Shed is a new music venue along the riverfront, in what was once the Morton Salt complex.

Iggy Pop Kirstine Walton for CBS News Pop performed songs from his latest album, "Every Loser," including "Frenzy," "Strung Out Johnny," and "Modern Day Ripoff," as well as songs from his Iggy and The Stooges days ("Raw Power," "Death Trip," "Gimme Danger" and "I'm Sick of You").

Angel Ed Spinelli for CBS News The glam rock band Angel originally formed in the 1970s, and regrouped in the '90s. The current lineup features original guitarist Punky Meadows and singer Frank DiMino. They played the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Ill., on March 19, along with guitarist Danny Farrow, keyboardist Charlie Calv, bassist Steve Ojane, and drummer Billy Orrico. Their setlist included "Rock and Rollers" (from their 1975 debut album), and "Ain't Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore."