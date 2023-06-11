"Camelot": King Arthur, in myth and music Nominated for five Tony Awards including best musical revival, Lerner & Loewe's "Camelot" is a romantic telling of King Arthur, Queen Guenevere and the Knights of the Round Table. But did Arthur really exist? Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with professor Dorsey Armstrong about the history and legend of the British king; and with writer Aaron Sorkin and Michael Lerner (son of lyricist Alan Jay Lerner) about how the 1960 musical became a legend itself, when the tale of an enchanted kingdom was viewed through the prism of a contemporary Camelot, the Kennedy administration.