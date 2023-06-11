Watch CBS News

6/11: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lee Cowan reports on the subject of the documentary "Dani's Twins" - a woman who is quadriplegic raising two young girls. Also: Seth Doane talks with Andrew Lloyd Webber about the state of Broadway today; Mo Rocca explores the musical "Camelot" and the legend of King Arthur; Tracy Smith talks with Bonnie Garmus, author of the bestselling novel "Lessons in Chemistry"; Nancy Giles sits down with the cast of the spirited comedy "Ghosts"; and actor Joel Grey talks about the alchemy of the theater.
