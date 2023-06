From the archives: The provocative Pat Robertson Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson, who hosted "The 700 Club," founded the political advocacy group Christian Coalition, and ran for the 1988 Republican presidential nomination, died June 8, 2023 at the age of 93. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that aired April 9, 2006, correspondent Rita Braver talked with Robertson about the creation of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), and his sometimes-controversial statements about faith and politics.